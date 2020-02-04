Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Linkliste Medientrainings
Linkliste Medientrainings
Event moderators need to be able to read a situation and act. They might need to stir things up, ask probing questions or even pit sides against each other - and then smooth it all out again. (06.10.2015)
If you're looking to expand your set of journalism skills so that you can stand in front of the camera as well as behind it, our five-day hands-on workshop is just what you need. (07.10.2015)