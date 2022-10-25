  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Dokumentation | Liken.Hassen.Töten
Image: BR
Digital World

Like. Hate. Kill.

45 minutes ago

They all share one thing: A fascination with violence. Young people, almost all of them male, meet on gaming and chat forums and spread radical ideas. The consequences are often devastating.

https://p.dw.com/p/4I0aU
Dokumentation | Liken.Hassen.Töten
Image: BR

William, 21, shot two classmates at his high school in the USA. David, 18, murdered nine people at a shopping mall in Munich. Paul, 15, wanted to blow up his school in Germany. This documentary profiles three teenagers with murderous fantasies. But the film also seeks to understand why so many horrific attacks around the world are the work of adolescents - and how their dangerous fantasies take hold in the first place.

Dokumentation | Liken.Hassen.Töten
Image: BR

Hundreds of games are available for download on the gaming and chat platforms Steam and Discord. Up to 50 million people play there, every day. They also communicate with one another, in chats. Often, their messages are harmless. But in some groups, players radicalize one another, often making use of hatred directed towards foreigners and Jews. And, the players often share a fascination with violence. The 18-year-old who murdered nine people at a Munich shopping center was among those active on one of these gaming platforms. 

Dokumentation | Liken.Hassen.Töten
Image: BR

How do young people get caught up in this kind of spiral of violence? Filmmakers Alexander Spöri and Luca Zug are both young - just 20 years-old. They have been dealing with this topic since the attack in Munich in 2016. Using an undercover account, they infiltrated this dark world of violence online. There, they came across terror groups in which young people spread radical ideas and planned attacks. They met a young man who was in contact with the Munich bomber in 2016 and was planning to blow up his own school at the time.

The documentary aims to raise awareness about this new type of youth radicalization. After all, only by acknowledging the danger can we possibly prevent future attacks.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 02.11.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 03.11.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 05.11.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 03.11.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv by train

Ukraine: German President Steinmeier arrives in Kyiv

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An image of the omicron virus shown on a screen

German Africa Prize won by scientists who identified omicron

German Africa Prize won by scientists who identified omicron

Science2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Sniper Thu Rain stares down the scope of his rifle

Inside Myanmar's anti-junta rebel forces

Inside Myanmar's anti-junta rebel forces

Conflicts32 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

elderly woman sitting on her sofa, wrapped in a woolen scarf, holding a cup of hot tea

Germans gear up for winter based on TikTok trends

Germans gear up for winter based on TikTok trends

Society20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Municipal authorities in Kyiv have been quick to repair damage caused by Russian strikes, but some say they're too fast.

Prompt repairs in Kyiv draw mixed reactions

Prompt repairs in Kyiv draw mixed reactions

Conflicts2 hours ago01:40 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Elnaz Rekabi on the climbing wall

'Elnaz Rekabi is a hero' – taekwondo fighter Parisa Farshidi

'Elnaz Rekabi is a hero' – taekwondo fighter Parisa Farshidi

Sports22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Harvey Weinstein, with two uniformed police officers in the background

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

Culture21 hours ago02:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage