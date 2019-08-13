 ′Like Bach in music′: Alfred Hitchcock′s towering influence | Film | DW | 13.08.2019

Film

'Like Bach in music': Alfred Hitchcock's towering influence

The British director was born 120 years ago, and his films have hardly aged. Three Hitchcock experts explain why the master of suspense remains one of the most influential filmmakers ever.

  • Marlene Dietrich and Alfred Hitchcock (Warner Brothers/TASCHEN/BFI National Archive)

    Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

    A master of self-promotion

    He was born on August 13, 1899 in London's district of Leytonstone. Nearly 40 years after his death, Alfred Hitchcock remains a monument of cinema. Beyond the countless film classics he directed, he also knew how to promote his own image. During film shoots, he'd also enjoy posing alongside his films' stars — such as here in 1950 with Marlene Dietrich.

  • Page from Alfred Hitchcock: The Complete Films showing Psycho (TASCHEN)

    Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

    Classics revisited today

    Proof of his enduring popularity, new books on Hitchcock still hit the market today. Among them is "Alfred Hitchcock: The Complete Films" released by art book publisher Taschen in different languages. "Psycho" is of course among the director's 53 works detailed in the book written by film historian Paul Ducan.

  • Young Alfred Hitchcock with crew directing a film in 1926 (1926 Gainsborough/TASCHEN/BFI National Archive)

    Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

    A young man on set

    Hitchcock was more than the director of "The Birds" and "Psycho." He was already active during the silent film era. Some of his early works have however disappeared, such as the 1926 German-British production "The Mountain Eagle," shot in the Tyrolean Alps. This remaining photo from the set shows the budding master in the foreground; next to him on the right is his future wife, Alma Reville.

  • Still from The 39 Steps with Pamela (Madeleine Carroll) and Richard Hannay (Robert Donat) (1935 Gaumont British Pictures/TASCHEN/BFI National Archiv)

    Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

    Becoming the master

    In the 1930s, the young director created his first masterpieces. "The 39 Steps" from 1935 is one of them. It's an elegant espionage crime story, starring Madeleine Carroll and Robert Donat. Already then, it was clear that beyond the plot itself, Hitchcock focused on creating a breathtaking cinematographic style and an unusual combination of suspense and humor.

  • Hitchcock with Grace Kelly on the set of Dial M for Murder (1954 Warner Brothers/TASCHEN/BFI National Archive)

    Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

    Hitchcock and women

    Even though his style evolved over the years, one aspect remained constant in Hitchcock's work: his selection of charismatic — often blonde — actresses. From the start, he was skilled at picking the right star for the right role. Grace Kelly (here in "Dial M for Murder") was one of his favorite actresses.

  • Alfred Hitchcock and Kim Novak on the set of Vertigo (1958 Universal/TASCHEN/Herbert Klemens/Filmbild Fundus Robert Fischer)

    Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

    A relaxed director

    As gloomy and frightening as many of his films were, Hitchcock was usually relaxed and cheerful while filming — especially when the cameras were turned towards him. He is shown here on the set of "Vertigo" with Kim Novak. The work from 1958 appears on most movie critics' Top 10 lists of best films ever made.

  • Book on Hitchcock showing still from The Birds (TASCHEN)

    Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

    A classic: 'The Birds'

    Most of Alfred Hitchcock's films are fortunately still available to watch on DVD or Blu-Ray, or on streaming platforms. And beyond the movies themselves, stills from classics such as "The Birds" (1963) are so powerful that they fill up entire pages of the new book "Alfred Hitchcock: The Complete Films."

  • On the set of Family Plot Hitchcock laughing with crew (1976 Universal/TASCHEN/Herbert Klemens/Filmbild Fundus Robert Fischer)

    Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

    Nothing to laugh about?

    The book also shows how the director, renowned above all as the master of suspense, never lost his sense of humor as he aged. The influential filmmaker is shown here having fun with actor Bruce Dern on the set of his final film, "Family Plot," from 1976.

  • Film still from Psycho with Janet Leigh and John Gavin (TASCHEN)

    Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

    High art

    Taschen's "Alfred Hitchcock: The Complete Films" celebrates the filmmaker's iconic cinematographic art and personality through expressive photos from his works and of him at work. Shown here is a still from the film "Psycho," with Janet Leigh and John Gavin. The work's black-and-white cinematography still inspires filmmakers to this day.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


Even in the digital age, Hitchcock is a household name. In the worldwide listings of Amazon and Netflix, one is likely to stumble across a Hitchcock film, which is unusual for the business model of these US streaming services. 

Why is the British film director born on August 13, 1899 so popular? We polled three German Hitchcock experts.

Read more: Hitchcock's Holocaust Film

Masterpieces that have lost none of their fascination

"Alfred Hitchcock's 53 films are timeless," explains film publicist Thilo Wydra, the author of books about Hitchcock actresses like Grace Kelly and Ingrid Bergman — and on the master himself. Examples? "Take another look at movies like Room With a View, Vertigo or Psycho today, or even — how wonderful that would be! — see them for the first time, and you'll know that these masterpieces have lost absolutely nothing of their attraction, fascination or visual effectiveness."

Bird attacks woman (picture-alliance)

Few films today are as intense: "The Birds" with Tipi Hedren

That's clear today if you see Hitchcock on the big screen: "If you're already familiar with a work like The Birds of 1963, the effect on-screen is so powerful, unfiltered and intense. Only few films produced today match up." 

Hitchcock was not a teacher

Munich author Alexander Kluy points to another reason for Hitchcock's enduring popularity, saying that he "never wanted to teach the public," but rather entertain. "That's why he opted for the thriller genre: psycho-thrillers and suspense films." Added to that: "visual elegance, dramaturgic verve, characteristic irony, and ambiguous signs and symbols."

Woman in a shower (AP)

One of the most famous scenes in the history of cinema: Janet Leigh just before being murdered in the shower in "Psycho"

Hitchcock specialist Ingo Kammerer, an instructor at Augsburg University, points to another reason: Hitchcock was a "true master of self-marketing," a name "recognized and marketable." Every generation, says Kammerer, will encounter Alfred Hitchcock.

A footprint on popular culture

Hitchcock is obviously most famous for his films, but his name appears in various artistic fields — for instance, in the novels he wrote in his youth, works of art such as a project by the Belgian artist J. Grimonprez titled Looking for Alfred and even designer pens (the "Limited Edition Alfred Hitchcock' by Montblanc). "Hitchcock's influence on modern pop culture cannot be overestimated," says Thilo Wydra.

Tearful woman with mouth wide open (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

Darling Doris Day screams in "The Man Who Knew Too Much" of 1956

The secret of the Hitchcock trade? Kammerer defines it as his "exceptional narrative economy. Nothing is superfluous, each detail has an essential function in the plot, nothing is incidental. This boiling down to the essentials and its aesthetic implementation through camera technique and visual sequences are pillars of modern filmmaking."

Communicating with audiences

Kammerer points to how Hitchcock handles his audience. Taking the film classic Psycho as an example, "He manipulates the viewer of course, but he also gives him room to participate in the narrative." The French philosopher Gilles Deleuze described that interaction between the artist and his public as a "mental image." "It is only the viewer that makes the narrative complete," Kammerer adds. Hitchcock, he says, was the first to achieve that in the film medium: "The tension created by the viewer knowing more about the situation than the protagonists was something Hitchcock perfected."

Man in a black suit with a hat and blonde woman in a light jacket hug on the seaside (picture-alliance)

An otherworldly beauty in "Vertigo," with Kim Novak and James Stewart

Alexander Kluy agrees: Hitchcock's "strength lies in how he plays with the audience's expectations: suspense and delayed suspense, usually with a touch of irony, generating anticipation, then and now." Film experts see worlds of interpretation opening up. It's "a game with an entertaining surface and an often subversive, sometimes sadistic, sometimes morbid depth that reveals itself only on repeated viewings and, to every generation, probably seems contemporary."

A master's influence

All three German Hitchcock experts point to the fact that later directors refer to the master, imitate and quote him.

Thilo Wydra lists a few: "Beginning with the French Nouvelle Vague — most of all Claude Chabrol and François Truffaut — and including Americans like Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Brian De Palma, all the way down to younger directors like the French prodigy François Ozon." They are all "decisively influenced by Hitchcock's subtle visuality, his style, visual imagery and use of music and engaging audio backdrops."

Man and womann on a ski slope (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

For the dream sequence in "Spellbound" with Gregory Peck and Ingrid Bergman, Hitchcock got assistance from Salvador Dali

Alexander Kluy says: "Optical and technical elements — film cuts, camera technique, sequences — are probably one reason for his pervasive influence. The other is that ever timely and exciting, moral-psychological penetration into the souls of his protagonists, who are highly ambivalent and multifaceted."

Some directors have directly paid tribute to the influential filmmaker through the choice of their filming location, points out Kluy: Ethan and Joel Coen shot The Man Who Wasn't There, the character study of a man shot in black and white in Santa Rosa, the small city in California where not quite 60 years earlier, Hitchcock had made his refined and disturbing, latently savagely destructive film Shadow of a Doubt, also in black and white."

Read more: Orson Welles' final feature

James Bond without Hitchcock? Unimaginable

Kammerer agrees: "In the thriller genre, Hitchcock is ever-present. The Mission Impossible and James Bond series recall North by Northwest". The element of suspense is just as much a part of the art of film as is the Vertigo Effect, the cinematographic dolly zoom effect conceived in the famous Hitchcock film. Steven Spielberg took the "corn field scene from North by Northwest and expanded it into an entire film — Duell. And he sank The Birds into the ocean — with Jaws."

Books about Hitchcock

Many new publications about Alfred Hitchcock 120 years after his birth

Brian de Palma, long considered Hitchcock's greatest admirer in Hollywood films, "worked stylistically so close to the master for a while that, growing tired of being called an uncreative copycat, once said: "Yes of course. Hitchcock is to film what Bach is to music: an authority you can't get around."

Tom Tykwer follows in Hitchcock's footsteps

A German filmmaker mentioned in this connection is Tom Tykwer, who, says Ingo Kammerer, "in Lola rennt (Lola Runs), zips through Berlin in Vertigo hues." Series offered by streaming services include Hitchcock homages: The "exceptional Netflix series Black Mirror has many a Hitchcock moment," says Kammerer.

So 120 years after his birth, British master director Alfred Hitchcock turns up in the digital age too, not only with his own works but also as the great puppeteer behind the scenes and the teacher of entire generations of directors.

Alfred Hitchcock’s favorite hotel  

