Lighting up rural Zimbabwe with upcycled plastic and LEDs

Privilege Musvanhiri
November 20, 2023

In rural Zimbabwe, only 30% of people have access to electricity. An engineering student has designed a lamp made from upcycled plastic bottles and used LED lights that provides solar-powered illumination and also tackles plastic and e-waste.

