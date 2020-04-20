 Lifetime achievement award for ′Heimat′ director Edgar Reitz | Film | DW | 22.04.2020

Film

Lifetime achievement award for 'Heimat' director Edgar Reitz

The German Film Awards, just like the Oscars, also bestow an honorary award. This year, the honor goes to director Edgar Reitz, renowned for his "Heimat" film series — a timeless masterpiece.

Edgar Reitz, deutscher Regisseur (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

"Edgar Reitz has created unforgettably poetic figures and images, especially with his Heimat films. They radiate far beyond themselves and their microcosm," said Ulrich Matthes, president of the German Film Academy, on the decision to award Reitz with this year's lifetime achievement prize.

Reitz, who was born in 1932, undoubtedly deserves the honor. His most famous works, the 31 film episodes in his Heimat series, chronicle life in a small German village beginning in 1919, stretching through most of the 20th century. The films have lost none of their topicality: "He has shown that the emotionally-charged word 'Heimat' (homeland) is too complex to be left to far-right nationalists," said Matthes.

Read more: German identity rediscovered: Nora Krug's graphic novel 'Heimat'

Film still Heimat (picture-alliance/United Archives/Kpa Publicity)

Marita Brauer as Maria in the first 'Heimat' series (1984)

Reitz struggled with the success of Heimat

At times, Reitz had a very ambivalent attitude toward his global success. A few years ago, in an interview with DW, the director complained that it had become fashionable to use the term "Heimat" to refer to all kinds of conferences and events. "It's unbelievable who throws the word around: industrial associations, church institutions, companies that do regional advertising, regional tourism associations, but also ambitious literary institutions," he said.

When Reitz realized this in 2009, his multi-series film epic Heimat was already a quarter of a century old. By then, the director had become a much sought-after interview partner. "Everyone wanted me to speak on the matter; they all invited me as if I were the major expert on Heimat. But it's actually only the title of my film. The films were not made to illustrate this concept," he noted. It seemed as if the success that engulfed Reitz after the premiere of Heimat in 1984 had also become a curse.

Die zweite Heimat Chronik einer Jugend Regisseur Edgar Reitz (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

Henry Arnold in the second Heimat series, from 1992

A premiere triumph at the Venice Film Festival

Taking a look back, in 1984, the Venice Film Festival organizers invited German director Edgar Reitz to bring the world premiere of his recently completed film series Heimat to the venue. That in itself was unusual, since Heimat was originally produced for television. Venice had probably realized that the individual films were much more than just a well-done TV series about German history — that the epic stretching over many hours was actually suitable for the big screen.

The premiere in Venice was a triumph, both for the director, but also for German cinema as a whole. After all, Reitz, who was born in the Hunsrück region where the series is set, had signed on to the famous "Oberhausen Manifest," which initiated a revolution in German cinema in 1962. Still, at that time, Reitz had no luck with his films in the 1960s and 1970s. For the most part, they failed at the box office; artistically, Reitz also stood in the shadow of his successful colleagues Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Wim Wenders and Werner Herzog.

Film still from Heimat 3 (imago images/Prod.DB)

Scenes from the fall of the Berlin Wall, in the third Heimat series, from 2004

Unlucky with his first films

Nobody expected Reitz to become the silent star of German cinema in 1984. His early films were considered too unwieldy and too intellectual: his dark debut Mahlzeiten (Lust for Love), or his films on German postwar history, Reise nach Wien (Trip to Vienna) and Stunde Null (Zero Hour). The ambitious and expensive project Der Schneider von Ulm (The Tailor from Ulm) had also been a major flop at the box office in 1978 and had plunged the director into an emotional crisis.

With Heimat, the director reinvented himself a few years later. Heimat became much more than just a major movie event. The 11 parts of the first Heimat season (Heimat 1) triggered a broad social debate in which many intellectuals participated. It led to a new definition of the term "Heimat" in Germany.

Reitz later summed it up as such: "The word 'Heimat' is innocent in itself. The fact that reactionary people or the Nazis used this word should not deter us. On the contrary: Why should we let them have it?" One can't simply dismiss the term as ideological, Reitz said. "This word denotes a reality, a real experience. It is different in every human life; some people are very far away or have to take detours, but without a relationship to a homeland, they cannot find an identity."

Filmstills Die andere Heimat – Chronik einer Sehnsucht vom Regisseur Edgar Reitz (picture-alliance/dpa/Concorde Filmverleih 2013/C. Lüdeke)

A prequel to the series is set between 1840 and 1844 and was released in 2013

A different depiction of history

In Reitz' work, history has not degenerated into a mere depiction of supposed historical and social highlights. On the contrary: the focus has been on the depiction of the reality of life of completely normal people.

This difference in aesthetics becomes particularly clear when looking at more contemporary German films: History is generally reduced to being an event. Film producers such as Bernd Eichinger or his TV colleague Nico Hofmann have shot many of these sorts of "event" movies. Most of them are characterized by a superficial melodrama — historical cinema and television, easily digestible, superficial and hardly getting to the heart of the matter.

Reitz set other priorities in his approach. With his films, he has written history in the truest sense of the word: film history, but also German cultural history. This is what the German Film Academy's honorary award celebrates.

  • Film still 'Berlin Alexanderplatz' (Wolfgang Ennenbach/2019 Sommerhaus/eOne Germany)

    German Film Awards 2020: the nominees

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz'

    Six films were nominated in the top category, best feature film. Among them is a film that just premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival: Burhan Qurbani's modern-day adaptation of Alfred Döblin's classic novel, "Berlin Alexanderplatz," originally set in 1920s Berlin. The film is an impressive three-hour epic on flight, migration and big city life.

  • Film still from It's the Spoken Word (Filmfest München 2019/Erik Mosoni)

    German Film Awards 2020: the nominees

    'It's the Spoken Word'

    "It's the Spoken Word" by director Ilker Catak also addresses central issues of contemporary German society, showing some parallels to "Berlin Alexanderplatz." In the film, a Kurdish man (played by Ogulcan Arman Uslu) wants to gain a foothold in Germany and gets involved in a fictitious marriage with a German.

  • Filmstill from Undine (Christian Schulz/Schramm Film)

    German Film Awards 2020: the nominees

    'Undine'

    In the statistics of the German Film Awards, director Christian Petzold is listed as the person who has been nominated most often to date — but he's never received the award. This time around he has another chance with his film "Undine," which oscillates between fairy tale and contemporary drama. "Undine" (with Paula Beer) also celebrated its world premiere at the 70th Berlinale this year.

  • Film still from Lara (FILMFEST MÜNCHEN 2019/STUDIOCANAL/Frederic Batier)

    German Film Awards 2020: the nominees

    'Lara'

    "Lara" is an intense drama and another work on the list of six nominated films in the top category. Director Jan-Ole Gerster tells the story of a woman who had to break off her career as a pianist and who now dumps her frustration and passion onto her son, who is also a pianist (played by Tom Schilling). Corinna Harfouch offers an impressive performance in the main role.

  • Film still from LINDENBERG! Mach dein Ding (DCM/Letterbox/Gordon Timpen)

    German Film Awards 2020: the nominees

    'Lindenberg! Do your thing'

    "Lindenberg! Do your thing" is a trip back through time to the Federal Republic of Germany during the 1960s and 70s, offering a very entertaining view of the early phases of musician Udo Lindenberg's career. Director Hermine Huntgeburth manages — along with her outstanding leading actor Jan Bülow — to create a musical biopic that's also a historical snapshot of an era.

  • Filmstill from Systemsprenger (Yunus Roy Imer/Port au Prince Pictures)

    German Film Awards 2020: the nominees

    'System Crasher'

    The multiple award-winning "System Crasher" is also one of the films that are now competing for the main prize in the category best feature film on April 24. Director Nora Fingscheidt and her impressive story of a child (played by Helena Zengel), who apparently does not want to adapt to any German educational system, was submitted as the German contribution for the Oscars.

  • Film still from Born in Evin (Tondowski Films)

    German Film Awards 2020: the nominees

    'Born in Evin'

    In the second main category, best documentary film, three works made it into the final round of the competition. In addition to "Schlingensief" (about director Christoph Schlingensief, who died in 2010) and "Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit" (a cinematic essay on German history), the third film "Born in Evin" (photo) was nominated — a personal story by Maryam Zaree, born in the notorious Iran prison.

  • Film still from 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit' (Sommerhaus/Warner Bros.)

    German Film Awards 2020: the nominees

    'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit'

    The third main category at the 70th German Film Awards, best children's film, features only two works in the final round. "Fritzi: A Revolutionary Tale" is an animated film for children about the fall of the Berlin Wall. "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit" (starring Riva Krymalowski, photo) is the literary adaptation of the popular novel by Judith Kerr, directed by Caroline Link.

  • Film still from DAS PERFEKTE GEHEIMNIS (2019 Constantin Film/Lucia Faraig)

    German Film Awards 2020: the nominees

    'The Perfect Secret'

    The award in the category greatest box office success is already known. Here, "The Perfect Secret" by director Bora Dagtekin won the competition. The comedy is a remake of an Italian box-office hit and features a number of prominent German actors (including Karoline Herfurth and Elyas M'Barek). Five million movie-goers have seen "The Perfect Secret" so far.

  • German director Edgar Reitz (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

    German Film Awards 2020: the nominees

    Honorary Prize 2020: Edgar Reitz

    It's also clear that Edgar Reitz will grab an honorary prize. The director, who created a feature film series called "Heimat" in 1984, brought worldwide recognition to German cinema. Reitz is being honored for his life's work. He was one of the founding fathers of the New German Cinema in the 1960s and since then he has made many award-winning feature films and documentaries.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (als)


