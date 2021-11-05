Visit the new DW website

What does the city of the future look like for you? 05.11.2021

What will cities in the future look like? Across the globe, scientists and urban planners are working on answers to this question. If you had one wish – what would the city of the future look like for you?
Cover British Vogue Nov 2021 mit Adele (c) Steven Maisel/British Vogue

Adele graces two covers of Vogue 08.10.2021

The British megastar told "Vogue" magazine she was living like a "recluse" due to anxiety. Now promoting her album "30," it is her first major interview since 2016.
Zu: Willy Brandt und die Künstler ARCHIV - Regisseur Rainer Werner Fassbinder (l) gibt der Schauspielerin Hanna Schygulla (r), die in dem Film Die Ehe der Maria Braun die Titelheldin verkörpert, Regieanweisungen (Archivfoto vom 31.01.1978). Fassbinder gilt als der vielleicht größte deutsche Filmemacher. Als er viel zu früh starb, hinterließ er einen Mythos. Am 10. Juni 2012 jährt sich sein Todestag nun zum 30. Mal. Foto: Istvan Bajzat (zu dpa-Korr «Der Shakespeare des Films - Vor 30 Jahren starb Fassbinder» vom 04.06.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

What defined filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder 10.09.2021

A new exhibition at Bonn's Bundeskunsthalle museum is dedicated to the German director who was extremely prolific despite his destructive lifestyle.
Bildergalerie zu 70 Jahren Bikini: ARCHIV - Micheline Bernardini, eine Nackttänzerin des Pariser Casinos, präsentiert am 5. Juli 1946 in einem Schwimmbad in Paris den ersten Bikini, den der französische Ingenieur Louis Reard entwickelt hatte (Archivfoto). Der Bikini wird 65. Trotz seines Alters macht er noch immer eine gute Figur - auch ohne Radikalkuren. dpa (zu dpa-KORR.: «Vier Dreiecke für den Sommer » vom 04.07.2011 - nur s/w) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

Even at 75, the bikini never gets old 04.07.2021

In 1946, a French engineer came up with a scandalous new piece of clothing for women: the bikini, made up of strips of cloth that revealed more than they hid on the beach and in the pool.
06.06.2021, deutsche Fans,Fussballfans sorgen fuer Stimmung im Stadion. Deutschland (GER)-Portugal (POR) 1-0, Fussball U-21,FINALE UEFA Under21 Europameisterschaft 2021 in Ungarn/Slowenien am 06.06.2021in Ljubljana, Stadion Stozice.

5 soccer songs that have nothing to do with soccer 11.06.2021

Football anthems are chosen by fans — not the music industry. As the European Championships get underway with some fans in stadiums, here are five songs that originally had nothing to do with sport at all.
21/01/2020 Regine Thoeren

Germans and eroticism: It's complicated 19.05.2021

How well do Germans do in bed? That's what Rachel Stewart asked a woman who should know. A conversation about the sexual needs of German women, the insecurity of men — and the evolution of the vibrator.
ARCHIV - Das legendäre Parfüm Chanel No. 5, von der Modeschöpferin Coco Chanel 1920 kreiert (Archivfoto vom 15.7.1998). Die berühmteste Modemacherin des 20. Jahrhunderts kam am 19. August 1883 in einem Armenhaus zur Welt. Gabrielle Coco Chanel, die sich zeitlebens Mademoiselle nennen ließ, hat um ihre damals als nicht standesgemäß geltende Herkunft immer eine Legende gewoben. Foto: Martin Schutt (zu dpa-Korr. Umwerfende Mademoiselle: Vor 125 Jahren wurde Coco Chanel geboren vom 13.08.2008) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Chanel No. 5: the cult perfume turns 100 04.05.2021

In 1921, Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel launched a new fragrance created for women. The result: Chanel No. 5 — the most iconic perfume of the 20th century.
17.05.2006 British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood presented her retrospective show at Prague Castle on May 17th, 2006. CTK Photo/Martin Sterba +++(c) dpa - Report+++Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/CTK/M. Sterba

Fashion rebel Vivienne Westwood turns 80 07.04.2021

Where once the inimitable Queen of Punk created unforgettably wild, anarchic fashion, now the spry octogenarian champions sustainable living.

