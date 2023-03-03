Lifelong love

Likely a cause of great frustration in the long term, the absence of sex is something that can also place a burden on couples. But what could explain the drop in desire? And what can be done to revive it? A couple in their early 70s, Dorothea and Wolfgang speak frankly about their sexuality and tell of how Tantra and erotic adventures have rekindled their lust. And 65-year-old Ute says she’s rediscovered lust in life with a man thirty years her junior. A Report by Tessa Clara Walther.