SocietyGermany

Lifelong love

1 hour ago

Sex far into the twilight years? In Germany, it's no longer a given. A study has shown the frequency of sex decreases after age 45.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OFZw

Likely a cause of great frustration in the long term, the absence of sex is something that can also place a burden on couples. But what could explain the drop in desire? And what can be done to revive it? A couple in their early 70s, Dorothea and Wolfgang speak frankly about their sexuality and tell of how Tantra and erotic adventures have rekindled their lust. And 65-year-old Ute says she’s rediscovered lust in life with a man thirty years her junior. A Report by Tessa Clara Walther.

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

