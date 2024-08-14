Life in Afghanistan dire as Taliban mark 3 years of rule

No country has so far officially recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan's government due to their hard-line policies. The drastic erosion of women's rights continues.

Taliban authorities kicked off celebrations on Wednesday to mark the third anniversary of their rule over Afghanistan.

The Islamic fundamentalist group has controlled the landlocked, war-ravaged nation since the US-backed government collapsed on August 15, 2021, and its leaders fled into exile.

The anniversary is marked a day earlier on the Afghan calendar.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Afghans reportedly gathered at the former US Bagram air base, around 40 kilometers (25 miles) outside Kabul, for speeches and a military parade.

No country has so far officially recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan's government, but the group has managed to establish de facto diplomatic ties with several countries in the region, including Russia, China, Pakistan, India and various Central Asian states.

Engaging with the world

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesperson, told DW that the group maintains "very good relations with all countries of the world."

He pointed to a UN-led meeting with the Taliban in the Qatari capital Doha in July as proof that "Afghanistan has come out of global isolation."

The UN political chief who chaired the meeting, however, said it was not about granting recognition to the Taliban, but rather to discuss how to achieve sustainable peace, adherence to international law and human rights, as well as counter-narcotics efforts, among other things.

Still, rights groups sharply criticized the UN for not having Afghan women at the table with the Taliban in Doha.

In fact, the treatment of women and girls by the Islamic fundamentalist outfit over the past three years has been a key sticking point between the Taliban and the international community.

Rolling back progress

Since seizing power, the Taliban have rolled back progress achieved in the previous two decades when it came to women's rights.

They have banished women and girls from almost all areas of public life.

Girls have been barred from attending school beyond sixth grade, and women have been prohibited from local jobs and nongovernmental organizations. The Taliban have ordered the closure of beauty salons and barred women from going to gyms and parks. Women also can't go out without a male guardian.

In a decree issued in May 2022, women were also advised to wear a full-body burqa that showed only their eyes.

The United Nations has called the Taliban policies "gender apartheid."

Countries around the world have made any engagement with Afghanistan conditional on the Taliban improving things such as girls' access to education, human rights and inclusive government.

But the militant regime has so far not shown any signs it is willing to drop the hard-line policies.

No recognition and legitimacy

"The Taliban government is unilateral, mono-ethnic, mono-religious, and mono-gender, and has adopted the harshest policies against women, human rights activists, former military personnel, and ethnic groups in Afghanistan," Mustafa Mudassir, an Afghan expert on international relations, told DW.

He added that the Taliban government lacks not only international recognition but also domestic legitimacy.

Arian Sharifi, a lecturer at Princeton University and former official in the previous Afghan government, emphasized the importance of internal legitimacy.

"Whenever there is a legitimate and stable system in a country, the world will recognize it," he told DW.

Sharifi calls for governance based on inclusive laws and respect for fundamental rights: "The Afghan people want governance based on the rule of law, and this law should reflect the collective will of the Afghan nation."

He also underscored the need for guaranteeing the rights of all Afghans, regardless of their gender and ethnicity.

"Whenever the Taliban accept the fundamental and civil rights of Afghan citizens and respect the rights of women and men, the people's demands will be met, and the international community will not ask for more," he said.

Economic and humanitarian woes

The situation in Afghanistan remains dire. While initial fears of widespread violence have subsided, the country faces a multitude of challenges, from a crippled economy and restricted education to ongoing human rights concerns and a divided population.

The Afghan economy, already fragile before the Taliban takeover, has taken a significant hit. Frozen bank accounts and international sanctions, coupled with the exodus of skilled professionals, have plunged the country into a deep recession. Poverty has soared, while unemployment is high.

According to the UN, more than half the country's population — 23.7 million people — require humanitarian assistance.

The country now operates without a constitution, and Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban's reclusive leader, has been ruling through religious edict.

The group's spokesperson Mujahid said they set up local bodies comprising clerics and tribal leaders to convey people's views and wishes to the Taliban leadership.

But as the Taliban navigate their complex relationship with the international community, its people have been caught between hopes for stability and the harsh realities of life under an isolated regime.

And the most vulnerable in society — women and children — are the ones who are bearing the brunt.

Hussain Sirat contributed to this report.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru