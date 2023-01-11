  1. Skip to content
Life at a standstill in Gaza’s refugee camps

Beenish Javed
November 1, 2023

More than a million Palestinians have fled to southern Gaza, displaced by heavy bombing and fighting between Israel and Hamas. With very little aid coming into the strip, many in the makeshift camps are living without basic necessities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YIEQ