How a young Ukrainian war veteran conquers new peaks

Anna Chaika
November 16, 2024

Maksym was 19 when Russia's war against Ukraine began, and he volunteered to fight for his country. In 2023, a Russian drone attack took both of his legs. Now, with prosthetics that allow him to walk again, he sets out to find a new purpose in life.

