How a young Ukrainian war veteran conquers new peaks

ConflictsGermanyHow a young Ukrainian war veteran conquers new peaksConflictsGermanyAnna Chaika11/16/2024November 16, 2024Maksym was 19 when Russia's war against Ukraine began, and he volunteered to fight for his country. In 2023, a Russian drone attack took both of his legs. Now, with prosthetics that allow him to walk again, he sets out to find a new purpose in life.