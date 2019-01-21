 Liechtenstein′s 300th anniversary: Big bash in a small country | DW Travel | DW | 22.01.2019

Travel

Liechtenstein's 300th anniversary: Big bash in a small country

The jubilee beer is brewed, the memorial coins minted, the program is set: the celebrations in the principality of Liechtenstein, which marks it 300th anniversary on January 23rd, kick off with a birthday march.

  • Liechtenstein Impressionen (Liechtenstein Marketing)

    Happy Birthday, Liechtenstein!

    Liechtenstein's jubilee year

    On January 23rd, 1719, the Holy Roman Emperor Charles VI elevated the principality of Liechtenstein to the status of an imperial principality. 300 years later the founding of the small sovereign country is being celebrated with festivities, concerts, performances and exhibitions all year long.

  • Liechtenstein Impressionen (Liechtenstein Marketing)

    Happy Birthday, Liechtenstein!

    Small but stable

    To this day little Liechtenstein has survived next to its larger neighbors Switzerland and Austria. The country is marked by steep Alpine peaks and the flat green Rhine Valley. At 160 square kilometers and a mere 38,000 inhabitants, Liechtenstein is the sixth smallest country in the world. It's best reached by car. Liechtenstein has no airport of its own.

  • Liechtenstein Impressionen

    Happy Birthday, Liechtenstein!

    The capital Vaduz

    Shopping, strolling, enjoying art – Liechtenstein's heart beats in Vaduz, the principality's capital. A traffic-free pedestrian zone stretches from the government district to Vaduz town hall. There are large museums here, from the historical National Museum to the contemporary Museum of Fine Arts. You can spend a lot of time in a small area.

  • Liechtenstein Impressionen (Liechtenstein Marketing)

    Happy Birthday, Liechtenstein!

    A Liechtenstein landmark

    Vaduz Castle, on a hillside 120 meters above the capital, is visible from far and wide. It is the residence of the princely family and cannot be viewed from within, but tours of Vaduz give an insight into the castle's history, such as the fact that it came into the possession of the House of Liechtenstein in 1712.

  • Liechtenstein Impressionen

    Happy Birthday, Liechtenstein!

    Princely skiing holidays

    Liechtenstein has its ski resorts to thank for many of its visitors. With guaranteed snow, a family-friendly atmosphere and idyllic scenery, the village of Malbun offers 23 kilometers of slopes. In addition to downhill skiing and snowboarding, you can go on guided snowshoe or cross-country ski tours. And if you want a bit more luxury, the fashionable hotels offer princely accommodation.

  • Liechtenstein Impressionen

    Happy Birthday, Liechtenstein!

    Liechtenstein on foot

    Liechtenstein is a great destination for hikers all year long. It has more than 400 kilometers of signposted hiking trails, among them the Historical Eschnerberg Trail from Bendern to Schellenberg, which runs past archaeological sites. The more athletic can try the Three Sisters Hike (pictured), and May marks the opening of the 75-kilometer Liechtenstein Trail, which covers the whole country.

  • Liechtenstein Impressionen (Liechtenstein Marketing)

    Happy Birthday, Liechtenstein!

    Ruggeller Riet Nature Reserve

    In Ruggeller Riet Nature Reserve, walkers and cyclists can find peace and relaxation. Flat moors, ponds and straw meadows that provide an ideal habitat for endangered flora and fauna cover an area of 90 hectares. The reserve is at its loveliest in early summer, when the blossoms of Siberian iris transform large areas into a blue carpet.

  • Liechtenstein Impressionen (Liechtenstein Marketing)

    Happy Birthday, Liechtenstein!

    Wine à la Liechtenstein

    A mild climate due to the warm wind known as the foehn, southwest-facing slopes and good soil make ideal conditions for growing pinot noir and chardonnay grapes. The Herawingert vineyards are the most traditional and important in the principality. The Prince of Liechtenstein Winery is the perfect place to enjoy a good glass of wine after a day of skiing, hiking or exploring Liechtenstein.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


Could a country be formed without a war?  Three hundred years ago, as now, that was no matter of course! But money made it possible: the Liechtenstein dynasty paid more than 400,000 guilders for it. The princes resided in Vienna, and had money but no realm. So they bought the dominion of Schellenberg and the earldom of Vaduz, which, heavily in debt, were up for sale. On January 23, 1719, the Holy Roman Emperor Charles VI decreed that the two territories be elevated to the status of an imperial principality under the name of Liechtenstein. At the time the small principality had only about 3000 inhabitants. Now there are about 38,000. The mini-country is 24 kilometers long and measures 12 kilometers at its widest point. Liechtenstein can be crossed by bicycle in an hour and a half. 

Anniversary walk

Liechtenstein - Drei Schwestern Steig (Liechtenstein Marketing)

Scenic hike: the Drei-Schwestern-Steig in Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein's citizens are celebrating the founding of their principality with a birthday march.  On January 23rd, people from the  Oberland, or upper county (the former earldom of Vaduz), and the Unterland, or lower county (once the dominion of Schellenberg), will walk to the Scheidgraben, the ditch that symbolizes the unification of the two regions to form the present-day principality of Liechtenstein. In the evening there will be a ceremony with official and honorary guests from all over Europe. 

A Song for Liechtenstein

There will be many exhibitions and events to celebrate the anniversary during the course of the year, but Fabian Reuteler,  project leader of the 300th anniversary team, says the official national day on August 15th  will be a highlight. There's a search on for a Liechtenstein song to embody the principality's attitude towards life. All Liechtenstein residents are invited to take part. 

ks/fm (kna, nzz)

Watch video 04:35
Now live
04:35 mins.

Europe's Microstates: (3) Liechtenstein

