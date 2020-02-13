 Liechtenstein prince loses court case over property seized by Czechs after World War II | News | DW | 25.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Liechtenstein prince loses court case over property seized by Czechs after World War II

The royal family of Liechtenstein has lost a court case regarding property seized by Czechoslovakia after World War II. The Czech court ruled that the prince had no rights over the property.

Princely palace in Liechtenstein (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Heinz)

Property belonging to Liechtenstein's royal family was legally taken by the Czech government after World War II, a Czech court ruled on Tuesday.

The ruling ended a decades-long dispute for the tiny German-speaking European nation to establish ownership of several properties, according to reports in the Liechtenstein media.

The properties were seized by the government of what was then Czechoslovakia under a provision known as the Benes Decrees, which laid the basis for expelling and taking control of the country's German majority after the war.

Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein and his son (picture-alliance/G. Ehrenzeller)

Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein and his son

The Foundation of the Prince of Liechtenstein, a foundation that manages the royal family's properties and interests, argued in court that the land registers showed the prince as the legal owner of the properties, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.

The foundation also pointed out that the decrees should not have applied to the royals, as they were not German.

The court in the Czech city of Brno did not accept these arguments.

Liechtenstein is a principality located between Austria and Switzerland, where the prince had extensive powers in a semi-constitutional monarchy. The population is around 38,000.

Watch video 06:08

Liechtenstein marks its 300th anniversary

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

300 years of Liechtenstein

The Principality of Liechtenstein reason to celebrate: 2019 marks the 300th anniversary of the founding of the state and August 15 is the annual national holiday. Reason enough for a trip through the small country. (14.08.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland Menschenkette 75. Jahrestag Zerstörung Dresden

Dresden marks WWII bombing in far-right stronghold 13.02.2020

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier did his best to balance German aggression and victimhood at the 75th anniversary of the Dresden bombing, one of the most politically difficult events from the end of World War II.

Polen Wielun Gedenken an den Beginn des 2. Weltkrieges mit Bundespräsident Steinmeier

World leaders mark 80th anniversary of start of World War II 01.09.2019

A number of world leaders, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and US Vice President Mike Pence, are in Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.

Gedenktafel mit Erinnerung an Doreen Warriner in Prag Gedenktafel mit Erinnerung an Doreen Warriner in Prag

Inside Europe: Prague honours a heroine of World War II 09.05.2019

Many people have heard of the late Sir Nicholas Winton, the British stockbroker who helped rescue around 700 mostly Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia in 1939. A plaque has just been unveiled to remember one of Sir Nicholas' colleagues, Doreen Warriner, who may have been instrumental in saving as many as 7,000 people from the Nazis. Rob Cameron reports.

Advertisement