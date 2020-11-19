 What would happen if youth ran international climate talks? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 19.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

What would happen if youth ran international climate talks?

Frustrated that climate talks are not going ahead this month, Licypriya Kangujam and other young activists are taking part in a "Mock COP26." What are they hoping to achieve?

Child climate activist Licypriya Kangujam protests in Delhi

At just nine years old, Licypriya Kangujam is used to being told she is too young to be involved in climate activism. But she disagrees: "Age doesn't matter if you want to make a difference."

And to prove her point, she gave one of the opening speeches at the Mock COP26 — a two-week youth-led online event organized in response to the year-long postponement of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The annual global climate conference, at which the landmark Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, was due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow this month. The organizers of COP26 promised it would "accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change," and was supposed to be first "global stocktake" as outlined in the 2015 accord.

For activists like Licypriya Kangujam, who prefers to be called Licy, a year is too long to wait for action. She has felt the impacts of global heating more than once, and has been fighting for greater climate and environmental protection in India and around the world since she was just six.

Licypriya Kangujam with a sign that reads Child Movement for Change

Licypriya Kangujam founded the "Child Movement"

Licypriya Kangujam wears her homemade survival kit

Licypriya Kangujam designed a symbolic survival kit to provide breathable air

Childhood shaped by climate crisis

Born in 2011, Licy spent the first years of her life in the "lush green mountains" of Manipur in north-eastern India. But in 2016, her family moved to New Delhi.

"My life got really messy there because of the high air pollution level," Licy said.

In Delhi, schools were frequently shut because of pollution levels. The Indian capital experiences some of the worst smog in the world. In November 2020, the city regularly recorded air toxicity levels 20 times the limit deemed safe by the World Health Organization.

Just months after relocating, and partly because of Delhi's poor air, Licy and her family moved again. This time, to the city of Bhubaneswar in the eastern state of Odisha. There, their home was hit by Cyclone Titli in 2018, and Cyclone Fani the following year — two of the most extreme weather events to strike eastern India in recent years.

Accompanied by her father, who was studying for a Master's degree in Environmental Studies at the time, Licy attended the 2018 United Nations Disaster Conference in Mongolia. She describes the event as a "life-changing moment."

After the trip, she launched what she named the "Child Movement," a digital and physical protest group which she and other young people used as a platform from which to "call on world leaders to take immediate climate action to save our planet and our future." 

Delhi cityscape only just visible behind a blanket of smog

Delhi is renowned for its poor air quality

Houses without roofs and debris in the aftermath of a cyclone

Cyclone Fani hit was one of the biggest cyclones to hit India in years

Since then, she has become one of the leading voices in youth climate activism in India and around the world.

Licy and her family moved back to Delhi in 2019 so she could organize weekly protests in front of the parliament in India's capital. The idea was inspired by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's weekly school strikes, which started with her protesting alone in front of the Swedish parliament every Friday. Licy has since been called the "Indian Greta."

She is pushing for the Indian government to pass a law to ensure net zero carbon emissions by 2030, to make climate education a compulsory part of the curriculum and to ensure 10 trees are planted for every schoolchild in the country. 

So far, she says she has had modest success, helping to secure the planting of over 350,000 trees and the introduction of climate education laws in several major states.

Mock COP26 aims to influence COP26

She is now looking to build on that success, and sees Mock COP26 as an opportunity for just that.

During its two weeks, the online event, which has a deliberate focus on speakers and participants from the global south, will welcome hundreds of delegates from 150 different countries.

The main goal of the digital conference is for delegates to draw up a joint statement, which will be developed into a legal treaty they hope will be discussed at COP26 proper in 2021, and adopted by governments.

Beatrice Ann Dolores, one of the Mock COP26 organizers said the idea was "to create an event that would replicate COP26 to continue the climate conversation and show the world what would happen if youth ran the COP." 

Dolores, who is from the Philippines, is a climate educator and advocate who regards young people of vital importance in tackling the climate crisis.

"We want world leaders to take young people and the climate emergency seriously and listen to the demands in our statement," she said.

Beatrice Ann Dolores works as a climate advocate

Beatrice Ann Dolores is one of the organizers of the Mock COP

Young protesters at the COP25 in Madrid in 2019

Young protesters at the COP25 in Madrid in 2019 demaned action on climate change

A more inclusive kind of climate conference

The event, which runs until 1 December and is financed largely by crowdfunding and financial backers from the private sector, bills itself as "inclusive and accessible," labels that critics say cannot be applied to the regular climate conferences. Those who are invited to the annual COP, disproportionately from wealthy Western countries, must fly in to attend.

Certain components, such as the discussions to shape the statement, are reserved for delegates. But anyone can tune in to take part in online workshops and watch talks by high-profile activists like Kenyan climate advocate Kevin Mtai and Sri Lankan UN Youth Envoy Jayathma Wickramanayake.

"Mock COP26 will send a strong message to our world leaders to take concrete action to save our planet and our future," Licy said. "Delay in their actions increases the threat to our future and I'm very disappointed to see their silence on the global climate crisis."

Despite her condemnation of world leaders, Licy believes that cooperation is key to any solution to the climate crisis.

"This is not the time for blaming each other," she said. "This is the time to fight together to save our planet before it's too late."

  • COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Time is running out

    The protesters' symbol was a clock to signal to those meeting at the United Nations climate change conference (COP24) that time is running out if the world is to limit global warming to within 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Negotiations at the COP have been tough, with disagreements on financing for developing countries and on how states should report their emissions cuts.

  • COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Sending up Bolsonaro

    Some marchers made giant puppets, including of Brazil's president elect, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, to protest the leader's climate policies. Bolsonaro has threatened to follow US President Donald Trump and withdraw his country from the Paris climate agreement. Bolsonaro has also talked about loosening protections for the Amazon rainforest — the Earth's green lungs.

  • COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Air pollution woes

    About seven million people worldwide die prematurely due to air pollution every year. Poland's air quality is particularly bad because of the country's dependence on coal for electricity and heating. Some protesters decorated pollution masks to make a statement about Poland's coal policy. During the COP, the country's president said there was no intention to phase out coal.

  • COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    'Don't nuke the climate'

    Some groups, like the International Atomic Energy Agency, are promoting nuclear energy as an alternative to fossil fuels. It would provide a stable and greenhouse gas-emission-free energy source, says the IAEA. A number of protesters turned up to advocate against nuclear, because there is no good way to deal with the radioactive waste it produces and because it is potentially unsafe, they say.

  • COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    A sustainable Christmas

    Sustaina Claus arrived at the climate march with his Christmas elves to preach the message of sustainability. The environmental activist says we need to stop overconsumption if we are to stop climate change and protect the planet's resources. Instead of buying mountains of gifts for your loved ones at Christmas, "you should give the gift of you."

  • COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Activists held at the border

    NGOs said a number of environmental campaigners were refused entry at the Polish border or deported from the country, having been deemed a "threat" to national security. Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of climate groups, called the actions worrying. A spokeswoman for Poland's border guards said she could not say whether the refusals were connected to the COP, according to Reuters.

  • COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Cycling for the climate

    Climate activist Lander Wantens cycled over 1,000 kilometers from Belgium to Katowice for the protest and to deliver a message to delegates to do more to combat climate change. He hopes that if the negotiators see "four guys from Belgium are crazy enough to bike to the climate summit in Poland in winter, maybe that's a signal that they have to work on an ambitious climate agreement."

    Author: Jennifer Collins, Louise Osborne


DW recommends

From street protests to digital strikes: What's next for Fridays for Future?

COVID has changed protest movements worldwide. Fridays for Future, which used to take place on the streets, is now happening mostly on digital platforms – presenting opportunities as well as challenges for activists.  

Greta Thunberg mocks Trump over election fraud claims

The Swedish climate activist took a thinly-veiled swipe at the US president on Twitter, disputing his claims of electoral fraud.  

In denial: The spin machine upending the climate consensus

Climate law rollbacks in the US and Australia have origins in libertarian think tanks that trade in climate denial. Investigative journalists have exposed how one is now trying to strip climate protections in Germany.  

Advertisement

New environment podcast

DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Listen to our new podcast!

Would you stop eating meat if you knew the true cost to the environment?  

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Nneota Ebge

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa: Turning black soldier flies into superfood and successfully using less pesticides on crops.   

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India – The Environment Magazine

Clean energy, responsible consumption, climate action - some of the United Nation goals to make a more sustainable world  

Global Ideas

Flowers and mountain scene in South Africa

South Africa encourages nature protection with tax breaks

South Africa is looking to tax breaks to encourage land conservation and protect the country's unique wildlife.  