Libya's UN-backed PM al-Sarraj says he plans to quit

Libya's internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj on Wednesday said he wants to hand over power to a new government by the end of next month.

"I declare my sincere intention to hand over the tasks of power to the coming executive authority in a time no later than October," Sarraj said in a televised address from the capital, Tripoli.

The announcement comes amid talks between Libya's rival factions on ending the country's conflict. Earlier this month, they had agreed to hold elections within 18 months and appoint a new government.

Differences within the Sarraj government surfaced last month during protests over corruption and power cuts in Tripoli and other western cities. The country's south and east had also reported similar protests.

Libya split between rival administrations controlling the country's east and west following the toppling of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in the 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

Sarraj is head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, which is backed by the UN.

A rival administration controls the east-based parliament supported by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

