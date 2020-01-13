Libya's Haftar leaves Russia without signing ceasefire deal

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement, Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Haftar asked to look over the agreement until Tuesday morning before making a decision, but ended up leaving the Russian capital without agreeing to the deal, the Russian TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying.

Most of the warring parties in the conflict, including Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) under Fayez al-Serraj, already signed off on the deal to halt nine months of fighting.

Haftar, a general-turned-warlord, leads the militia known as the Libyan National Army and is a key guarantor of the rival eastern government's power.

More to follow...

rs/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.