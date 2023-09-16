  1. Skip to content
CatastropheLibya

Libya's Derna struggles to cope with thousands of dead

Nita Blake-Persen
September 16, 2023

Thousands of people are being buried in mass graves near the devastated Libyan city of Derna, as residents struggle with the aftermath of last week's flood. But the World Health Organization and aid groups are warning against hasty mass burials.

