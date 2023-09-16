Libya's Derna struggles to cope with thousands of dead

CatastropheLibyaLibya's Derna struggles to cope with thousands of deadTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheLibyaNita Blake-Persen09/16/2023September 16, 2023Thousands of people are being buried in mass graves near the devastated Libyan city of Derna, as residents struggle with the aftermath of last week's flood. But the World Health Organization and aid groups are warning against hasty mass burials.https://p.dw.com/p/4WQMDAdvertisement