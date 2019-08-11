 Libya′s coast guard rescues over 270 Europe-bound migrants | News | DW | 17.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Libya's coast guard rescues over 270 Europe-bound migrants

The Libyan coast guard says it has rescued 278 migrants on four different boats in recent days. The migrants, including 18 women and two children, had been trying to make their way to Europe.

Migrants on a Libyan Navy boat

Photograph from June 29 showing migrants being rescued by the Libyan Navy

Libya's coast guard on Saturday said it had intercepted four boats carrying 278 migrants headed for Europe off the country's Mediterranean coast earlier in the week.

Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said the migrants, including 18 women and two children, were intercepted on Tuesday in separate rescue operations off the coast near the capital, Tripoli.

The operations took place during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, which ended on Wednesday.

Read more: Libya's refugees caught in the crossfire of war

Watch video 03:54

On a Sea Watch search flight over the Mediterranean

Libya descended into chaos following a 2011 uprising that toppled long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

In recent years, the country has been a major transit route for migrants, mostly Africans, trying to reach Europe by ship, with thousands being rescued or drowning at sea when their boat sinks.

Read more: At Spain's enclave of Ceuta, African refugees dream of Europe

Watch video 04:26

Is Libya a Safe Place?

law/jlw (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Migrants feared dead off Libya coast in 'worst Mediterranean tragedy'

The United Nations has described the capsize of two boats carrying about 300 migrants as the "worst Mediterranean tragedy" in 2019. Survivors were rescued by fishing boats and returned to detention centers in Libya. (25.07.2019)  

At Spain's enclave of Ceuta, African refugees dream of Europe

In the Morocco mountains, thousands of African refugees lie in wait for their chance to cross the border fence into Ceuta. The Spanish enclave has become an increasingly popular destination for migrants headed to Europe. (22.08.2018)  

Italy blocks own coast guard vessel with migrants on board

Migrants on seven boats are crossing Mediterranean waters to escape Libya, according to airborne Sea-Watch activists. Italy's interior minister is blocking entry to an Italian coast guard ship carrying rescued migrants. (26.07.2019)  

Morocco: A risky migration partner for the EU

As more migrants enter Europe via Spain, the EU is pushing for closer ties with Morocco. But experts question how reliable a partner the country would be on migration, and Moroccans themselves are wary of the idea. (31.07.2018)  

Libya's refugees caught in the crossfire of war

A conflict between Libya's competing government factions has placed refugees in the middle of a bloody power struggle. A deadly airstrike on a detention camp is just the latest attack to target refugee facilities. (04.07.2019)  

EU should charter migrant flights, says Italian FM

Italy's foreign minister has called for recent problems posed by mass migration to be solved within a European framework. Italy has borne the brunt of a huge influx of migrants to Europe that erupted in 2015. (14.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

On a Sea Watch search flight over the Mediterranean  

Is Libya a Safe Place?  

Related content

Seenotrettung Ocean Viking rettet erste Migranten

Ocean Viking rescue ship picks up 251 migrants off Libya 11.08.2019

Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee, which operate the new migrant rescue ship, say the mainly Sudanese men and adolescents were picked up off the coast of Libya during three rescue missions.

Italien Lampedusa Migranten auf Rettungsschiff Open Arms

EU states including Germany offer to take stranded migrants from Italy 15.08.2019

Germany and five other countries agreed to take in some 150 migrants stranded on a rescue ship off Italy. The country's far-right interior minister refused to allow them to disembark for two weeks.

Italien Lampedusa | Rettungsschiff Open Arms | Ankunft Minderjährige

Italy's Salvini allows unaccompanied minors off migrant ship 17.08.2019

After more than two weeks, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has allowed 27 minors off a migrant rescue vessel. Others on board have not been authorized to leave the boat.

Advertisement