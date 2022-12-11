  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
An archive picture of the wreckage of Pan Am flight 103 in Lockerbie, Scotland on December 22, 1988
US prosecutors say the Libyan suspect has admitted building the bomb used to down Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988Image: AP/Keystone/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

Libyan who allegedly built Lockerbie bomb is in US custody

20 minutes ago

A bomb on board Pan Am flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, in December 1988, killing 270 people. The suspect taken to US custody is set to appear in court in Washington.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KnX3

A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that killed 270 people after it blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Scotland in 1988 is in custody in the United States, Scottish prosecutors said Sunday.

The country's Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said the families of those killed in the bombing had been informed that Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir al-Marimi was now under arrest.

He had previously been held in Libya for his alleged involvement in a 1986 attack on a Berlin nightclub.

The US Justice Department confirmed the development, adding that Mas'ud is expected to make his initial appearance in court in Washington, DC.

The department gave no details on how he came to be in US custody.

While Mas'ud is now the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the US in connection with the Lockerbie bombing, he would be the first to stand trial in an American courtroom.

What happened to Pan Am flight 103?

On December 21, 1988, Pan Am flight 103 was flying from London to New York when a bomb on board the Boeing 747 jet exploded over the small town of Lockerbie in Scotland.

Lockerbie lies approximately 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Glasgow and 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the border with England.

The blast, which remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil, killed all 259 people on board and 11 on the ground.

Two other Libyan intelligence operatives were charged in the bombing in 1991: Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi and Lamen Khalifa Fhimah.

Megrahi was jailed for life in 2001 but was later released on compassionate grounds due to cancer. He died in 2012.

Fhimah was acquitted of all charges, but Scottish prosecutors have maintained that Megrahi did not act alone.

Charges against Mas'ud first filed in 2020

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr first announced charges against Mas'ud two years ago, accusing him of working as a technical expert in building explosives.

Mas'ud was reputedly a leading bombmaker for the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

According to the US indictment, he assembled and programed the bomb that brought down the Pan-Am jet.

A breakthrough in the case came when US officials in 2017 received a copy of a confession that Mas'ud had given to the new Libyan regime in 2012 after Gadhafi's toppling and death.

Mas'ud admitted to building the bomb used in the Pan-Am attack and working with two other conspirators to carry it out.

He also said the operation was ordered by Libyan intelligence, and that Gadhafi thanked him and other members of the team after the attack, according to an FBI affidavit filed in the case.

mm/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Landmines piled up in Kherson

Ukraine updates: Kherson marks 1 month since liberation

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Moroccan fans celebrate victory against Portugal

World Cup 2022: 'Impossible' is not Moroccan

World Cup 2022: 'Impossible' is not Moroccan

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A crowd of enthusiastic football fans in Kolkata, India, waves various flags.

Kolkata in the grips of football fever

Kolkata in the grips of football fever

Soccer6 hours ago03:06 min
More from Asia

Germany

An person taken into police custody durin a raid against the Reichsbürger in Karlsruhe. December 7,2022

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Queues of cars at the border between Croatia and Slovenia

Schengen zone: Croatia gleeful, Bulgaria, Romania dismayed

Schengen zone: Croatia gleeful, Bulgaria, Romania dismayed

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Viktor Bout boards a private jet in Abu Dhabi en route to Moscow

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police escort supporters of former President Pedro Castillo in a march at the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage