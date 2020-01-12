Libyan rivals to sign ceasefire deal in Moscow

The meeting between Fayez al-Sarraj and Khalifa Haftar follows a ceasefire implemented over the weekend. If signed, the pact would end nine months of fighting in the North African country.
The warring factions in Libya's conflict are set to sign a ceasefire agreement on Monday in Moscow.
The head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and his rival, the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, are likely to confirm the terms of a pact that went into effect over the weekend and is expected to end nine months of fighting.
Sarraj earlier urged Libyans to "turn the page on the past, reject discord and close ranks to move towards stability and peace," following the implementation of the ceasefire at midnight on Sunday, local time.
The pact follows diplomatic efforts led by Russia and Turkey to implement the ceasefire. Sarraj, who met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday, confirmed that the ceasefire had taken effect.
Libya's head of High Council of State Khaled al-Mechri touted the agreement as a path to revival of the political process.
Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian contact group on Libya, said that Haftar and Serraj will meet to discuss the "possibility of signing a truce and the details of such a document," according to Russia's Interfax news agency. He added that he did not know whether the two parties would meet face to face or not.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defence Minister Hulusi Akar were also expected to appear in Moscow on Monday.
Last week, Turkey announced the deployment of troops to Libya to support the GNA.
What is the Libya conflict?
Libya has been rocked by conflict since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed Muammar Gaddafi, the former dictator of the North African nation.
The GNA in Tripoli has been under attack since last April by forces loyal to Haftar, who is based in the east of the country. The conflict has killed over 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters, and displaced 146,000 Libyans, according to the UN.
lc/rt (AFP, Reuters)
