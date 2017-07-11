Libyan parliament approves unity government

Libya's parliament on Wednesday approved a government of national unity headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

It is part of a UN-backed plan to lead the conflict-ravaged country through elections by the end of the year.

Lawmakers voted 132-2 in favor of Dbeibeh's newly formed government, with 36 members absent. The vote took place in a rare session in the coastal city of Sirte, where the front lines stabilized last summer.

"Through this vote, it became clear that the Libyans are one unit," Dbeibeh told parliament afterwards. He urged Libyans to "open your hearts to one another and forget the grudges."

Dbeibeh's government replaces two rival administrations — one based in the East and another in the West — that have been ruling Libya for years.

What is the situation in Libya?

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a NATO-backed military campaign overthrew longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

The North African country descended into a civil war between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey and Qatar are the primary foreign backers of the GNA, while Haftar's LNA has received support from Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

