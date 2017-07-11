 Libyan parliament approves unity government | News | DW | 10.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Libyan parliament approves unity government

Lawmakers in the war-torn country have voted in favor of the interim government to lead Libya through long-delayed elections, scheduled for December 24.

Libyan Parliament meets to discuss approving new government

Libya's parliament on Wednesday approved a government of national unity headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

It is part of a UN-backed plan to lead the conflict-ravaged country through elections by the end of the year.

Lawmakers voted 132-2 in favor of Dbeibeh's newly formed government, with 36 members absent. The vote took place in a rare session in the coastal city of Sirte, where the front lines stabilized last summer.

"Through this vote, it became clear that the Libyans are one unit," Dbeibeh told parliament afterwards. He urged Libyans to "open your hearts to one another and forget the grudges."

Dbeibeh's government replaces two rival administrations — one based in the East and another in the West — that have been ruling Libya for years.

What is the situation in Libya?

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a NATO-backed military campaign overthrew longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

The North African country descended into a civil war between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey and Qatar are the primary foreign backers of the GNA, while Haftar's LNA has received support from Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Watch video 42:36

Escaping hell on earth - Libya's refugee camps

jsi/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Using fact-checking to combat Libya’s social media war

The conflict in Libyais a model example of how fake news can fuel violence. DW Akademie has been supporting the Libyan fight against disinformation.  

French aid ship rescues hundreds of migrants off Libya

The central Mediterranean route is described by the UNHCR as the most dangerous migration route in the world. More than 1,200 died last year while trying to cross the Mediterranean.  

Turkey warns Libya's Haftar against attacks on its forces

Turkey's defense minister said the forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar would be viewed as a "legitimate target" if they attacked Turkish troops in the area.  

Advertisement