Libyan parliament approves unity government

Libya's parliament on Wednesday approved a government of national unity headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah as part of a UN-backed plan to lead the conflict-ravaged country through elections by the end of the year.

More than 100 members of the divided parliament voted to back Dbeibeh's government in a rare session in the coastal city of Sirte, with only a handful voting against.

The new government replaces two rival administrations — one based in the East and another in the West — that have been ruling Libya for years.

Descent into chaos

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a NATO-backed military campaign overthrew longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

The North African country descended into a civil war between Tripoli-based GNA and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey and Qatar are the primary foreign backers of the GNA, while Haftar's LNA has received support from Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

