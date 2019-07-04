 Libya: UN Security Council calls for ceasefire | News | DW | 05.07.2019

News

Libya: UN Security Council calls for ceasefire

The 15-member bloc has called on warring factions in Libya to cease fighting and enter talks. The body also strongly condemned Tuesday's airstrike on a migrant detention center near Tripoli.

A migrant at the bombed out Tajoura Detention Center outside Tripoli (Reuters/I. Zitouny)

The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously called for both sides of the violent power struggle in Libya to de-escalate violence and return to the negotiating table.

The 15-member body also strongly condemned an airstrike that hit a migrant detention center in Tajoura outside the capital Tripoli on Tuesday, killing at least 53 people, including women and children.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the UN has called for an independent investigation in order to bring those behind it to justice.

In a joint statement released after Friday's closed-door session, the Council "stressed the need for all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation and commit to a ceasefire."

Read more: Libya's battle for Tripoli — what you need to know

  • default

    Libya's impending drinking water crisis

    Lack of basic necessities

    A health system crisis is looming in Libya. Particularly the western parts of the country are running out of drinkable water. 101 of 149 conduits of the water supply system have already been destroyed in the wake of the chaotic situation in the country.

  • Libyen Krise in Trinkwasser-Versorgung (Reuters/E.O. Al-Fetori)

    Libya's impending drinking water crisis

    Modern water pipeline system in deterioration

    Libya is mainly made up of arid desert. Under dictator Muammar Gaddafi, the 1980s saw the construction of a vast pipeline system known as the "Great Man-Made River." Those pipelines supply more than 70 percent of Libya's population with fresh water. However, since the fall of Gaddafi, the system has been damaged time and again.

  • default

    Libya's impending drinking water crisis

    Civil war and chaos

    Since Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, the country has descended into chaos. The internationally recognized government in Tripoli is weak and not in control of large parts of Libya. On the other hand, renegade General Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libya National Army (LNA) control large areas predominantly in the east of the country.

  • default

    Libya's impending drinking water crisis

    Target Tripoli

    The LNA, in particular, uses the water pipeline system in order to push through its demands, thereby endangering Libya's population. In May, armed forces loyal to Haftar forced water supply employees to cut off the main water pipeline to the besieged capital, Tripoli, for two days, in a bid to press authorities to release a prisoner.

  • default

    Libya's impending drinking water crisis

    Water as a weapon of war

    It's not only the rebel groups who exploit the water supply system to push through their interests. There are also people who dismantle wellheads, in order to sell the copper those heads are made of. The United Nations have warned all sides in Libya not to use water as a weapon of war.

  • default

    Libya's impending drinking water crisis

    Health hazards

    Mostafa Omar, a UNICEF spokesman for Libya, estimates that, in future, some four million people might be deprived of access to safe drinking water if no solution to the conflict is found. This could result in an outbreak of hepatitis A, cholera, and other diarrhea illnesses.

  • default

    Libya's impending drinking water crisis

    Drinking water not fit to drink

    Water is not only scarce, but it's also contaminated in many areas. Bacteria or a high content of salt make it unfit for consumption. 'Often, in fact, it's no longer drinkable water,' says Badr al-Din al-Najjar, the head of Libya's National Center for Disease Control.

    Author: Lisa Hänel


Internationally backed government under siege

Tripoli has been the site of intense fighting since General Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls much of eastern and southern Libya, began its offensive on the capital, which is controlled by the internationally backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

Since then, more than 1,000 people have been killed in and around Tripoli, and the UN World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 100,000 people have fled the area.

Friday's meeting had been scheduled to take place on Wednesday, but was delayed so that the US mission could confer with the US State Department over the wording of the joint statement.

Watch video 01:45

Libya: fighting forces thousands to flee Tripoli

US and Russia refuse to condemn strongman Haftar

Though there has been international condemnation of the Tuesday attack, which the UN's Libya envoy Ghassan Salame called a "war crime," the US and Russia have refused to condemn Haftar's offensive to take the capital.

The Security Council said it was "deeply concerned" about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Libya, as well as the safety of refugees and migrants being held in the country's detention centers.

The UN says there are currently around 5,700 refugees and migrants held at such centers, some 3,300 of whom are in the war zone around Tripoli.

Many migrants, most of whom are from sub-Saharan Africa, are desperately trying to get to Europe, but have become stranded in Libya, which is notorious for the squalid and abusive conditions of its detention centers.

Watch video 02:15

Airstrike kills 44 in migrant detention center in Libya

js/amp (AFP, AP, dpa)

DW recommends

US thwarts UN Security Council condemnation of attack on Libya migrant center

The UN Security Council failed to issue a statement condemning the bombing in Libya. Washington earlier criticized the attack as "abhorrent," but did not call for a ceasefire. (04.07.2019)  

Air strike hits Libya migrant detention center

Dozens were killed in an air strike on a center housing migrants on the outskirts of Tripoli, with many more wounded. Center officials blamed the attack on forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, but his militants denied it. (03.07.2019)  

Tripoli's water supply cut-off by Haftar forces

Libya's UN-backed government has blamed forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar for cutting off Tripoli's major water pipeline. A UN spokesperson said some Tripoli residents were already experiencing low water pressure. (21.05.2019)  

Death toll in Libya fighting continues to rise: UN

The UN's health says at least 213 people have now died in two weeks of fighting near the Libyan capital, Tripoli. The WHO has called on warring parties to avoid civilian deaths. (19.04.2019)  

Libya: Tripoli hit by airstrikes

The Libyan National Army has launched airstrikes on Tripoli in a bid to seize the capital. The rebel army, headed by strongman Khalifa Haftar, has been galvanized by victories in the country's eastern and southern parts. (28.04.2019)  

Libya: 'New phase' in fight for Tripoli

Forces loyal to Libya's unity government have launched a counterattack to keep rival fighters from advancing on the city. European calls for an urgent ceasefire have been rejected by Moscow and Washington. (20.04.2019)  

Libya's battle for Tripoli — what you need to know

General Khalifa Haftar's push for Tripoli could be the most important moment for Libya since the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Who are the players and what's at stake for the war-torn country? (17.04.2019)  

Libya's migrants under threat as battle for Tripoli sets in

Migrants locked in detention camps in Tripoli face increasing danger as the prospect of a drawn-out siege looms. Inconsistent responses from Europe to the crisis have left them little hope. (16.04.2019)  

Khalifa Haftar: Libya's military strongman

Khalifa Haftar has a checkered history in Libya, where he went from Gadhafi loyalist to US-backed enemy of the regime. Now the general holds the keys to the country's future as head of the Libyan National Army. (05.04.2019)  

Libya: The road from revolution to civil war

Eight years since a NATO-led intervention helped oust Moammar Gadhafi, Libya is mired in civil war involving multiple armed groups and rival governments pitted against each other. DW explains the basics of the conflict. (05.04.2019)  

Libya's impending drinking water crisis

Due to its copious oil resources, Libya was one of North Africa's richest countries. A civil war then plunged Libya into chaos. As a result, large parts of the country could now even run out of drinking water. (03.07.2019)  

Related content

UN-Sicherheitsrat

US thwarts UN Security Council condemnation of attack on Libya migrant center 04.07.2019

The UN Security Council failed to issue a statement condemning the bombing in Libya. Washington earlier criticized the attack as "abhorrent," but did not call for a ceasefire.

Libyen Khalifa Haftar LNA Poster

Haftar militia shoots down Turkish drone over Libya 30.06.2019

A Turkish drone has been destroyed by forces loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar near the country's only functioning civilian airport, his militia said. Turkey had previously threatened to attack the group.

Libyen Tripolis nach dem Luftangriff auf das Tajoura Detention Center

Libya's refugees caught in the crossfire of war 04.07.2019

A conflict between Libya's competing government factions has placed refugees in the middle of a bloody power struggle. A deadly airstrike on a detention camp is just the latest attack to target refugee facilities.

