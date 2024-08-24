Libya - The comeback of Saif Al Islam Al Gaddafi

Statements from relatives and political actors paint a portrait of an unpredictable and fiercely determined man. Saif Al Islam Al Gaddafi’s presidential bid is a major challenge for Libya. The second son of the Libyan dictator Muammar Al Gaddafi has been convicted several times in Libya and is being prosecuted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. Saif Al Islam Al Gaddafi has had an unusual life: he grew up a clan that operated with a high degree of paranoia, suspecting conspiracies at work everwhere. Later, he led a playboy lifestyle in Europe, presenting himself to the world as a reformer. In the second phase of his life, which began with the Libyan revolution of 2011, he perpetuated the repressive style of his father’s regime. He was taken prisoner by anti-Gaddifi militias who made him stand trial -- but only allowed him to take part via videolink. Everyone in Libya is talking about him, all kinds of rumors are doing the rounds, his life is under threat. People say he’s a crazy, sick mystic who’s absconded into the desert. What’s making him run for president, despite the death threats? Does he stand a chance of winning? What does he know about the secret machinations of his father’s regime? His eventful life mirrors the current chaos in Libya: a country divided, with one government in the east and another in the west, rival militias vying for power and foreign states influencing the conflict. With statements from relatives and political actors, the film paints a portrait of Saif Al Islam - an unpredictable and fiercely determined survivor who is trying to find his way.