Libya summit in Berlin calls for parties to halt hostilities

The main rivals in Libya's long-running conflict and their foreign supporters are gathering for a conference in Berlin on Sunday as part of a bid to achieve stability in the region.

The head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, and Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), have both been invited to attend.

Read more: Leaders stake their claims ahead of Libya summit in Berlin

Parties were set to discuss a slew of issues, with a draft of the final communique calling for all parties to stop hostilities against oil facilities, Reuters news agency reported.



The draft being discussed on Sunday also recognizes the Tripoli-based state oil company NOC as the only legitimate entity that his allowed to sell Libyan oil. The call came after Haftar-allied forces seized oil ports in eastern Libya on Friday.

"We call on all parties concerned to redouble their efforts for a sustained suspension of hostilities, de-escalation and a permanent ceasefire," the draft communique states.

UN-backed government

Just hours before the conference was due to begin, the head of the UN-backed government questioned his rival's agenda.

"Long experience makes us doubt the intentions, seriousness and commitment of the other side, whom everyone knows seeks powers at any price," Sarraj told news agency DPA.

Haftar's forces have been battling to seize the capital Tripoli from Sarraj's government since last April.

Sunday's conference in Berlin comes on the heels of similar talks in Moscow last Tuesday which did not yield significant progress. Haftar ended up leaving Russia without signing a permanent ceasefire deal proposed by Russia and Turkey.

"He refused to sign the Russian-Turkish initiative although he had already known about its items before he went to Moscow," Sarraj said without giving details.

Read more: Berlin Libya conference: A first step toward peace?

Watch video 02:02 Share Foreign interests in Libya Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3WLA2 Explainer: Foreign players in Libya and their interests

Erdogan calls summit 'important step'

While traveling to the summit on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he hoped the talks in Berlin would help solidify a fragile ceasefire in Libya.

"We see the Berlin summit as an important step on the way to cementing the ceasefire and a political solution," Erdogan told reporters.

Turkey strongly supports al-Serraj's government in Tripoli, and recently deployed Turkish troops to Libya — a move that drew condemnation from many in Europe.

Besides Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were among those expected in Berlin.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel invited the leaders from 12 countries as well as the United Nations, European Union, African Union and the Arab League to the summit at the chancellery.

rs/rc (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.