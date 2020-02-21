 Libya peace talks break down as rivals pull out | News | DW | 24.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Libya peace talks break down as rivals pull out

Khalifa Haftar's forces have been moving towards the capital Tripoli as the internationally recognized government struggles to repel them. Efforts by the UN to reconcile the rivals have lasted almost a year.

Fighters of UN-backed government forces are seen in Southern Tripoli

Peace talks between the government of Libya and rival military commander Khalifa Haftar collapsed on Monday after 10 months of conflict, the parties announced.

The rival eastern-Libya parliament, backed by warlord Haftar, said it would not take part in the United-Nations-backed talks as not all of its 13 representatives had been approved.

This announcement came just a few hours after the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said that the two sides had come up with a draft ceasefire deal, and would engage in talks next month.

Libyen Angriff auf einen Hafen in der Nähe des Märtyrerplatzes (picture-alliance/AA/A. Kalabalik)

At the last breakdown in talks, the Tripoli government walked away after Haftar's forces hit the capital's port

The talks also broke down last week when Haftar's forces attacked Tripoli's port, only to be resuscitated later in the week.

Read moreLibya's battle for Tripoli — what you need to know  

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj blamed Haftar's forces for shelling the capital city Tripoli, and described him as a "war criminal." He was also critical of inaction by the international community. "We have repeatedly asked that commissions of inquiry be established to investigate the violations, the forced displacements, the extrajudicial killings," he said. 

Amid Haftar's gradual advance on the capital Tripoli, the UN had been making efforts to end the fight and create dialogue between the factions for almost a year.

Foreign Minister Mohamed Taha Syala urged the international community to end the oil blockade by Haftar, saying they must "instruct opening the oil fields and opening the ports to the Libyan people."

Known for its oil reserves, Libya spun into political turmoil after the rule of Colonel Moammar Gadhafi. He was toppled when Western militaries intervened as his forces sought to crush an armed uprising in 2011. The country is currently ruled by the interim Government of National Accord (GNA), which was formed under a UN initiative in 2015.

tg, aw/msh (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Can the EU's new arms-embargo mission to Libya be effective?

EU foreign ministers have agreed on naval and air measures to to try and stop weapon flows to Libya. Critics say it's a toothless deal that will fail to stabilize the country riven by civil war. (18.02.2020)  

Related content

Libyen Angriff auf einen Hafen in der Nähe des Märtyrerplatzes

Libya ceasefire talks back on track after Tripoli attack: UN 21.02.2020

Libya’s Government of National Accord had suspended UN-brokered talks in Geneva following an attack on a strategic port in Tripoli. Meanwhile, Turkey has confirmed that its Syrian militias are in Libya.

MSC Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz Follow-up Komitee zu Libyen

Germany's Heiko Maas calls for EU to enforce Libya arms embargo at Munich Security Conference 16.02.2020

The UN's deputy Libya envoy said the Libyan embargo has "become a joke." The German foreign minister has called for an EU mission to enforce the failing weapons ban.

Libyen Angriff auf einen Hafen in der Nähe des Märtyrerplatzes

Libya government suspends peace talks after Haftar port attack 18.02.2020

Military commander Khalifa Haftar's forces have stepped up their attack on the Libyan capital Tripoli. The UN-backed government said negotiations were meaningless without "cease-fire guarantees."

Advertisement