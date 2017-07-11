Libya parliament appoints new prime minister

Libya's parliament on Thursday said it had "unanimously approved" a new prime minister, in a challenge to the war-torn country's interim government.

The parliamentary spokesman said former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha has been tipped to head the government.

However, interim Premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah has said he will not step down. He said he did not recognize the parliament's attempt to remove him, and has vowed only to hand over power to an elected government.

More to come...

wr/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)