Libya: Gadhafi's son Saif runs for president

Saif al-Islam al-Gadhafi, son of Libya's former leader Moammar Gadhafi, on Sunday registered to be a presidential candidate in the country's December 24th general election.

Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and killed longtime dictator Gadhafi.

After his father was ousted, Saif was captured by tribal militias in Zintan, in northwestern Libya. He was released by them in 2017 and is thought to still be living among his former captors.

In an interview with the New York Times in July, the first he had given a Western publication for years, Saif hinted at a presidential bid this year.

Gadhafi is among the more prominent figures expected to run in a race that also includes General Khalifa Haftar, parliamentary speaker Aguila Saleh, and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah.

The election has the public backing of most Libyan factions and foreign powers for elections on December 24. However, the vote is still in doubt as rivals quarrel over the rules and schedule.

Despite former ruler Gadhafi’s mented eccentricity and brutality, the family remains popular with many Libyans.

Gadhafi is among the more prominent figures expected to run in a race that also includes General Khalifa Haftar, parliamentary speaker Aguila Saleh, and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah.

The election has the public backing of most Libyan factions and foreign powers for elections on December 24. However, the vote is still in doubt as rivals quarrel over the rules and schedule.

Another of Gadhafi’s sons , Saadi, was freed from prison in Tripoli in September, and was thought to have traveled to Turkey. His release is thought to have been the result of negotiations between tribal leaders and high-ranking government officials.

rc/fb (AFP, Reuters)