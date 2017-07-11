Libya: Gadhafi's son Saif runs for president

Saif al-Islam al-Gadhafi, son of Libya's former leader Moammar Gadhafi, on Sunday registered to be a presidential candidate in the country's December 24th general election.

Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and killed longtime dictator Gadhafi.

After his father was ousted, Saif was captured by tribal militias in Zintan, in northwestern Libya. He was released by them in 2017 and is thought to still be living among his former captors.

In an interview with the New York Times in July, the first he had given a Western publication for years, Saif hinted at a presidential bid this year.

