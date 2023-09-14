Libya flood casualties could've been avoided, says UN

09/14/2023 September 14, 2023 Over 11,000 found dead, Libyan Red Crescent says

The number of casualties in the Libyan city of Derna has risen to 11,300, the Libyan Red Crescent said on Thursday evening, according to the Associated Press.

As search efforts after the floods continue, another 10,100 people are reported missing in the city, the organization said.

Health authorities had previously put the number at 5,500 although other estimates and figures have varied, often quite considerably.

All sides have said that the numbers are likely to rise further as the chances of finding survivors dwindles and as rescue workers continue combing through the wreckage.

The city's mayor, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, had estimated that based on the extent of the damage, a final tally could reach the region of 18,000-20,000.