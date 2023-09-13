  1. Skip to content
Libya: Flood death toll rises to over 5,000

September 13, 2023

Aid workers and officials have said that the death toll is likely to rise, as bodies continue to wash up ashore. The UN migration agency said that at least 30,000 people in eastern Libya have been displaced.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WI2u
Damage caused by flooding in Derna, Libya
Officials have said over 5,000 people have been registered dead from flooding that hit the eastern Libyan city of DernaImage: AFP/Getty Images

Flooding in eastern Libya has left more than 5,100 people dead, officials said on Wednesday.

Thousands more people were missing in the eastern city of Derna, and tens of thousands were displaced.

Mediterranean storm Daniel arrived to Libya on Sunday, and caused two dams outside the city of Derna to burst.

Thousands dead, missing in Libya flooding

Thousands injured, tens of thousands displaced

More than 7,000 people were injured in Derna, aid worker Ossama Ali told the Associated Press (AP). Most of them were being treated in field hospitals set up by authorities and aid agencies.

The UN migration agency, the International Organization for Migration, said that at least 30,000 people in Derna lost their homes to flooding. The agency said that the damage was so extensive that the city was almost inaccessible to aid workers.

Derna lies on a narrow coastal plain on the Mediterranean under steep mountains. Only two roads from the south remain usable, hampering the movement of aid workers.

Aid workers and officials have said that the death toll is likely to keep rising, as bodies continue to wash up ashore.

"Bodies are everywhere, inside houses, in the streets, at sea. Wherever you go, you find dead men, women, and children," Emad al- Falah, an aid worker from Benghazi, told AP. "Entire families were lost."

Libyan analyst examines political implications of floods

EU pledges aid to Libya

Also on Wednesday, the EU Commission said that the bloc would provide disaster response equipment and humanitarian funding worth €500,000 ($537,000).

Among the equipment offered are tents, field beds, blankets, 80 generators, food items, hospital tents and water tanks.

The humanitarian funding is to go to organizations "operating on the ground to deliver lifesaving health and water and sanitation supplies.”

Libya's representative to the United Nations in Geneva asked requested help from the EU on Tuesday, the commission's press release said.

sdi/jcg (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

