 Libya calls off presidential election planned for Friday | News | DW | 22.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Libya calls off presidential election planned for Friday

A parliamentary committee has said holding the vote would be "impossible." The country's election board has now suggested January 24 as an alternative.

Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of Libya's former leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, registers as a presidential candidate for the December 24 election

A dispute over candidates such as Saif al-Islam Ghadafi is one reason Libya's presidential election has been called off

Libya's planned presidential election on Friday will not go ahead the country's parliament said on Wednesday.

Lawmakers on the committee overseeing the vote concluded holding it on time will be "impossible".

Ongoing disputes over the rules, including the eligibility of several divisive major candidates, seem to be the reason for the delay.

Friday's election was to mark a fresh start for war-torn Libya a year after a landmark ceasefire last year.

It leaves the peace process in chaos and the fate of the interim government in doubt.

This is a developing story, more will follow.

lo/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Advertisement