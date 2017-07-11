Libya calls off presidential election planned for Friday

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A parliamentary committee has said holding the vote would be "impossible." The country's election board has now suggested January 24 as an alternative.
A dispute over candidates such as Saif al-Islam Ghadafi is one reason Libya's presidential election has been called off
Libya's planned presidential election on Friday will not go ahead the country's parliament said on Wednesday.
Lawmakers on the committee overseeing the vote concluded holding it on time will be "impossible".
Ongoing disputes over the rules, including the eligibility of several divisive major candidates, seem to be the reason for the delay.
Friday's election was to mark a fresh start for war-torn Libya a year after a landmark ceasefire last year.
It leaves the peace process in chaos and the fate of the interim government in doubt.
This is a developing story, more will follow.
lo/rt (AFP, Reuters)