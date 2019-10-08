 Libya authorities ′fire warning shots′ at migrant rescue ship | News | DW | 26.10.2019

News

Libya authorities 'fire warning shots' at migrant rescue ship

Libyan authorities fired warning shots in the air and pointed mounted guns at rescuers and migrants, according to the humanitarian group Sea-Eye. A group spokesman said the act was unprecedented.

The 'Alan Kurdi' Sea-Eye rescue ship seen in June, 2019 (picture-alliance/dpa/Sea-Eye/F. Heinz)

The 'Alan Kurdi' Sea-Eye rescue ship seen in June 2019

German NGO Sea-Eye said one of its vessels was threatened by masked Libyan security forces who fired warning shots as it rescued 90 migrants from a lifeboat on Saturday.

The crew aboard the NGO ship named Alan Kurdi rescued the migrants after receiving a distress call from people aboard the lifeboat off the coast of Libya.

Sea-Eye spokesman Gorden Isler said the Libyan boats arrived as the rescuers were handing life jackets to men and women on a white dinghy off the coast of Libya and began circling the ship, hampering rescue efforts.

He said the masked men fired "warning shots" and pointed mounted guns at the rescue crew and the migrants, some of whom had jumped into the water, before retreating.

Watch video 03:54

Mediterranean: Sea rescue from the air

Shock at sea

"We are in shock, we have never been threatened in this way," Isler told AFP, adding EU member states were allowing this "brutal behavior".

"We were able to get 90 people on board, including two women," Isler said.

He added that a pregnant woman rescued from the dinghy may have suffered a
miscarriage during the incident. 

Saturday's operation comes a week after 104 people were rescued just off the coast of Libya by the Ocean Viking Ship, run by NGO SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders.

The route through Libya to reach Europe is a popular path for migrants from East Africa, the Sahel and the Middle East.

Last month, Italy, France, Germany and Malta proposed a system for automatically distributing asylum-seekers across the EU to prevent rescue ships from being stranded at sea.

So far, only a handful of other nations have backed the plan.

Watch video 12:35

Hell on Earth: Refugees in Libya

law/stb (AFP, AP, dpa)

Returned migrant shot dead in Libya

A Sudanese man has been shot dead after Libyan coast guards seized the migrant boat he was on and returned it to shore. The incident highlights concerns about EU cooperation with the Libyan authorities on migration. (20.09.2019)  

Seenotrettung im Mittelmeer - «Alan Kurdi» vor Libyen

EU fails to cement agreement on migrants rescued at sea 08.10.2019

Migrants brought to shore by sea rescuers are to be distributed across the EU. But the bloc's interior ministers failed to draft a blueprint on how to do so at their recent summit, Bernd Riegert reports from Luxembourg.

Abdullah Kurdi und seine Schwester Tima Kurdi

Alan Kurdi's father hopes to join German rescue ship named after son 29.09.2019

The image of three-year-old Alan Kurdi, who drowned crossing the Mediterranean Sea fleeing the Syrian civil war, caused international outrage. Alan's father now hopes to join the German rescue boat named after his son.

Carola Rackete EU Parlament Brüssel

Sea Watch migrant rescue captain Carola Rackete criticizes EU lawmakers 03.10.2019

The Sea Watch 3 captain, who memorably defied Italy's landing ban, chastised EU lawmakers for the situation in the Mediterranean. She said rescuers were legally compelled not to return migrants to Libya as it is unsafe.

