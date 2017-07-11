Liberia: Stampede at church event kills dozens

A stampede at a religious gathering in Liberia has left at least 29 people dead, authorities said Thursday.

The religious event, known in Liberia as a crusade, was held at a football pitch in New Kru Town, a working-class suburb of Liberia's capital, Monrovia.

Local media reports that gangsters, wielding knives and machetes, caused the stampede when they attacked worshipers. They say children were among those killed at the gathering.

Police spokesperson Moses Carter feared the toll could rise. Deputy Information Minister Jalawah Tonpo called the tragedy "a sad day for our country."

Liberia is a highly religious country and the majority of the population of five million are Christians.



Liberian President George Weah was expected to visit the site on Thursday afternoon.

More to follow...

wd/dj (AFP, Reuters)