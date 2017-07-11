Liberia: Stampede at church event kills dozens

A stampede at a religious gathering in Liberia has left at least 29 people dead, authorities said Thursday.

The religious event took place overnight in the suburbs of Liberia's capital, Monrovia.

Police spokesperson Moses Carter said the current death toll from the stampede "may increase."

Liberian President George Weah is expected to visit the site of the stampede later on Thursday. Deputy Information Minister Jalawah Tonpo called the tragedy "a sad day for our country."

wd/dj (AFP, Reuters)