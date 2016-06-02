Liberia: Rising fear and insecurity ahead of polls

The deaths of four government tax officials under unexplained circumstances are at the core of a growing sense of insecurity and dread among the population, political analyst and journalist Henry P. Costa told DW. Not least because it is known that the victims of the mysterious October killings were investigating state corruption.

The government has not disclosed the results of the autopsies, "which is fueling the suspicion, in fact, the near belief, that government actors actually carried out these killings. Because who else would have any motives for killing auditors, who only audit government actors?" Costa asked.

Recently, journalists have also been increasingly targeted by violence and, like Henry P. Costa, forced to flee the country. He risks being arrested for what he says is a "frivolous charge" of forgery if he dares to go home. "It is the practice now; it is the modus operandi: journalists get beaten, they get assaulted, physically, verbally, and nothing happens," Costa told DW. This is the case even when, as happened recently, the unprovoked aggression by senior police officers is captured on camera.

George Weah won elections by promising to fight corruption and strengthen Liberia's democracy

An ambiance of "fear and terror"

Citizens are none too happy with their president. Mulbah Yorgbor told DW that "fear and terror" have gripped the country. "People are dying mysteriously, and there's no closure to family members of the deceased, and the government has shown no will even to arrest perpetrators of these crimes," he said.

Faced with his countrymen's worries, President George Weah recently suggested installing CCTV cameras in their homes to protect themselves against violence. Some regarded this as a flippant reaction to well-founded fears.

"It's very bad for Liberians to be their own security. In Liberia, we have the police to be our security. We, the poor, don't have CCTV in our homes. How are we going to manage?" asked Monrovian Lucia Cooper.

Liberians are increasingly disillusioned with President George Weah

The rule of law

Political scientist Thomas Kaydor from the University of Liberia shares the citizens' concerns. "The state is the one that takes care of the security and well-being of its people," he said. The comment by President Weah is reason enough for Weahto to resign, "because he took an oath to protect the security of the state," Kaydor said.

The analyst added that the president's statements were tantamount to calling on people to take justice matters into their own hands. "What you might be moving into is that you are telling citizens to break the rule of law," he told DW.

Henry P. Costa does not believe the government of President Weah is very interested in the rule of law. Liberians are going to the polls on December 8 to elect a new Senate. "The president's reelection chances are riding on this [poll], he knows it. Particularly in Montserrado County," Weah's former stronghold, where his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) lost a by-election in July 2019.

Intimidation as part of the plan to win

"They are spending a colossal amount of money to try to win it. They are also intimidating the population," Costa said. An attempt to obtain instant police training for 150 loyal CDC members ahead of the elections was foiled by the commander of the training academy, who refused to circumvent the rules.

George Weah: From football star to Liberian president A rising star in football Outside Liberia, George Weah is best-known as a football player. In his heyday, he was considered to be one of the best strikers in the world. Football helped Weah escape a life of hardship. The son of a mechanic, he grew up in a slum in the Liberian capital. The family sank deeper into poverty after his father's early death. Fortunately, Weah was discovered by a Liberian football team.

George Weah: From football star to Liberian president From Cameroon to France George Weah was Liberia's top scorer in 1987 and played for Invincible Eleven, the country's leading team at the time. When his club played against the Cameroonian side Tonnerre Yaounde, officials noticed his talents and signed him up to play for their club. But life in Cameroon wasn't easy. Weah had to live with other players and struggled with speaking French, Cameroon's national language.

George Weah: From football star to Liberian president Making it big in Europe After six months in Cameroon, Weah joined French club AS Monaco in 1988. It was the beginning of his successful career in Europe that saw him play for the continent's top leagues and clubs. He was world football player of the year in 1995 and was chosen trice as African footballer of the year. Milan's former coach Arrgo Sacchi once said about him: "With every action he's re-inventing football."

George Weah: From football star to Liberian president Failed dreams of a World Cup tournament But while George Weah made it big as a player in Europe, his dream of playing at a World Cup tournament was never fulfilled. In 2002, Liberia qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Mali. Weah was the team's technical director, but announced his resignation as a player and an official after the team was knocked out in the group stages.

George Weah: From football star to Liberian president Fighting poverty and human rights abuse Weah has used his success to help others who are less fortunate. In 1997, the UN's children fund UNICEF appointed him special representative for sports. Weah has donated large sums to charity. This has made him popular in his war-ravaged home country, where he maintained close contacts over the years.

George Weah: From football star to Liberian president Family life George Weah is married to Clar, a US citizen with Jamaican roots. The couple has three children. His oldest son is following in his father's footsteps as a football player. Weah named a Liberian TV station that he owns after his wife. "She always supported me and motivated me to do something for my country," he told German magazine "Stern" in 2008.

George Weah: From football star to Liberian president 2005: A surprise bid for the presidency George Weah had to face a number of setbacks after the end of his football career. He became a politician and took a shot at the presidency at Liberia'a first democratic elections after the end of the civil war in 2005. He came in second place in a runoff after former World Bank Vice President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. Johnson-Sirleaf scored 59.4 percent of the vote, Weah got 40.6 percent.

George Weah: From football star to Liberian president Working in parliament After an unsuccessful bid to become vice president in 2011, Weah managed to win a seat in the senate, Liberia's upper house of parliament in 2014. Weah defeated his main rival, President Johnson-Sirleaf's son Robert, by a landslide, winning 78 percent of the vote. But according to media reports, Weah was rarely seen in parliament, nor did he sponsor any legislation.

George Weah: From football star to Liberian president 2017: A second attempt George Weah has proven to be a political fighter. In 2017 he again ran for the presidency. While his supporters have continued to cheer on their idol, Weah's decision to choose Jewel Taylor as his running mate shocked people both at home and abroad. She is the ex-wife of former Liberian president Charles Taylor, who was convicted of war crimes in 2012.

George Weah: From football star to Liberian president The new Liberian president George Weah won the first round of the elections in October 2017. A necessary runoff was postponed by Liberia's Supreme Court after another candidate complained of fraud. Weah won the runoff on December 26, 2017, with 61.5 percent of the vote. Former Vice President Joseph Bokai scored 38.5 percent of the vote. Bokai was quick to accept defeat and congratulated Weah. Author: Daniel Pelz



"They wanted these people to be trained and armed in the police force within one month, of course, because of the upcoming elections," the analyst said, adding: "It is scary. Because it is all out in public. The government didn't deny it."

Rampant corruption

Former football star George Weah galvanized the country with promises of fighting corruption, promoting the economy, and strengthening democracy, all of which led to his election victory in 2017. He is now widely perceived to have failed to reach all his ambitious goals. Henry P. Costa goes further: "He promised to fight corruption, but then he himself became the embodiment of corruption."

Amid rampant corruption and dire economic prospects for the majority of the population, 53-year-old Weah and his government have become more unpopular. According to Costa, increased violence is a product of the fear of being driven out of power. "So you can see that the insecurity, the reign of terror, is being instigated by the state."

To no avail, Costa believes. "If anything goes haywire, it affects them more than ordinary people. They have too much to lose, but they don't seem to realize it," the analyst said.

Evelyn Kpadeh in Monrovia contributed to this article