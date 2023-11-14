Liberia: George Weah in presidential election run-off

Liberian voters are deciding whether to hand former footballer George Weah a second term as president or to elect veteran Joseph Boakai. With the two neck-and-neck in the first round, the run-off is expected to be close.

The presidential election run-off in Liberia got underway on Tuesday morning as voters headed to the polls to decide whether to give current incumbent George Weah a second term despite a controversial record, or to turn instead to 78-year-old former vice-president Joseph Boakai, a veteran of Liberian politics.

Former football star Weah, the only African to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 1995, had a narrow lead in the first round of voting on October 10, winning 43.83% of the vote to Boakai's 43.44% – a razor-thin margin of just 7,126 votes and well short of the 50% needed to secure outright victory.

Weah and Boakai also faced off in the run-off in 2017 when Weah won with more than 61 percent, but observers are expecting the second round of voting to be much closer this time around.

This year's election is the first since the United Nations ended its peacekeeping mission in Liberia in 2018, set up after more than 250,000 people died in two civil wars between 1989 and 2003.

Will George Weah win a second term?

Since then, Weah, who grew up in the slums of the capital city, Monrovia, but went on to play for top European football clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, is widely seen as approachable and peaceful.

Popular among younger voters, he says he has supported education, built roads and hospitals, and brought electricity into homes.

"I think he is the best person to vote for," Taiyee Success Iledare, a 22-year-old student waiting to cast her ballot in Duazon, a suburb Monrovia, told the French AFP news agency.

"When you look around you see a lot of development. So when he wins I want him to make sure he deals with the issue of drugs that is destroying our young people."

Weah was also president when the Covid-19 pandemic hit at a time when Liberia was still recovering economically from civil war and the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic.

Liberian president George Weah is seeking a second term in office, but faces a challange from former vice-president Joseph Boakai. Image: Peter Dejong/AP/picture alliance

Can Joseph Boakai combat corruption?

But his detractors say he is disconnected from the realities of skyrocketing prices and shortages a country where a fifth of the population lives on less than $2.15 a day, according to the World Bank.

Rival Boakai, a political veteran who has held a multitude of positions in the public and private sectors and is known colloquially as JNB, also blames Weah for a series of scandals and corruption, which is endemic in Liberia and has only worsened on the incumbent's watch, according to Transparency International.

"I feel that [Boakai] will make a change," said Irene Palwor, a 41-year-old market trader in Monrovia.

"JNB will create job opportunities for women and for the young."

Former vice-president and current opposition leader Joseph Boakai is a veteran of the Liberian political scene. Image: Pulloh Moh-Marsi/Matrix Images/picture alliance

How many people can vote?

Turnout is expected to be less than the record 78.86% in the first round last month, when the presidential vote was coupled with parliamentary elections, but it is still set to be an important factor, according Lawrence Yealue, who runs the civil society group Accountability Lab Liberia.

Another key point will be who the 6% of voters whose ballots were invalidated in the first round favor in the run-off.

More than 2.4 million people are registered to vote, with polls open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

"We want to thank all Liberians who left their bed this morning. Stay on the line and vote," the head of the national elections commission, Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, told state radio, while Reuters reported seeing queues of people at five different polling stations in Monrovia on Tuesday.

The electoral commission has 15 days to publish the results but could do so sooner, one of its officials said.

mf/rc (AFP, Reuters)