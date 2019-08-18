 Liberia: Dozens of school children killed in fire | News | DW | 18.09.2019

News

Liberia: Dozens of school children killed in fire

At least 27 school children have been killed in a fire in an Islamic school in Liberia. Early signs point towards an electrical fault.

Liberia leeres Klassenzimmer einer Schule in Monrovia (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Jallanzo)

A fire at an Islamic school in the Liberian capital killed at least 27 children, police said on Wednesday.

Investigations are ongoing, but preliminary signs point towards an electrical fault, police spokesman Moses Carter said.

"The kids were learning the Koran when the fire broke out," Carter said.

Two survivors were hospitalized. 

President George Weah said the fire started late on Tuesday in the suburbs of Monrovia.

"My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City," Weah said in message on Twitter. "This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia."

Relatives gathered outside the building on Wednesday. Faulty electrics often cause fires in Liberian cities. 

aw/msh (AFP, Reuters)

