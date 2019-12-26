Liberia: Anti-government protest postponed for security reasons

Costa, a radio show host and critic of President George Weah, had previously rejected calls by the international community to suspend the demonstrations. Costa told reporters that the rally had been postponed for a week after the government said it would not be able to provide security, and after international observers recommended a postponement.

On Friday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the UN's office in West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) issued a joint statement exhorting "all parties to work towards calling off this imminent protest in the general interest of Liberia and the sub-region." The international community was also worried about the creation of a group calling itself the Independent Council of Patriots, which had announced pro-government counter-protests for today, increasing the threat of violence.

Tensions rising in Liberia

Tensions have risen in recent weeks in the run-up to the protest. The government accuses the opposition of calling for the "unconstitutional eviction" of the president. Weah, who took office in January 2018, is under growing pressure over his handling of the economic crisis. The country has yet to recover from back-to-back civil wars and the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak. Inflation is rampant and civil servants regularly go unpaid.

Former teacher Matthew B. White has not received his pension since September

The COP has been calling for President Weah to step down, saying that he is incompetent to lead Liberia. Chairman Costa told DW Africa why: "We are not happy because of the situation in the country, something which we have been talking about for some time, the economic hardship, the corruption, the abuse of power and especially the way the president runs the country."

Anger at the state of the economy

Costa, who was an early supporter of Weah, now accuses the president of riding roughshod over the legislature. "So these are the things we are protesting about. On June 7 we protested and presented our petition, but the president has refused to do anything about it," he said.

Liberians are increasingly angry over the state of their country. Many are disillusioned by Weah's government after depositing all their hopes on the former football star for a prosperous, corruption-free Liberia. Weah had no previous experience in politics when he came to power by winning over 70% of the vote in a runoff in December 2017.

Young Liberians, the president's principal constituency, are turning away from him. "I am angry with the government. Things are going the wrong way and we did not expect this to happen," one young man told DW Africa. Another member of the public, who gave his name as Marcus A. Garwhere agreed that "the times we are in right now are troubling."

No salaries and pensions

Drawing money now implies long waits

Civil servants are particularly upset by the government's failure to pay salaries and pensions, former teacher Matthew B. White told DW Africa: "I have not received my pension since September. It has made our situation worse. We thought they were going to remedy our situation. I was stranded for money. My friends helped me, but my landlord is giving me a hard time."

According to the Civil Servant's Union, more than half of the 73,000 public service workers across the country were not paid their full salaries in November and December, despite the government's promise to do so. The delay is the result of limited liquidity in banks, which has put restrictions on the amount that can be withdraw in the local currency.

Civil servants like Julius Howison say life has become very challenging. "Can you imagine that we have been living on credit? We take out loans from people and the bank. Then, after four or five months, we receive one month's pay. I don't even know the amount I am earning, as compared to before."