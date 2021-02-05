 LGBTQI actors come out to demand recognition | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 05.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

LGBTQI actors come out to demand recognition

The #actout initiative,185 German actors and actresses with diverse sexualities came out this week in a campaign for more visibility on the stage and screen.

cover of Süddeutsche Zeietung Magazin with many small photos of people

The cover of Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin, a weekly supplement to Germany's daily newspaper of the same name, is a tribute to the legendary 1971 Stern magazine cover on which 374 women, celebrities and non-celebrities proclaimed they had had abortions.

Back then, the signatories were taking a stance against the controversial article 218 of the German Penal Code, which at the time still made abortion a punishable offense, almost without exception. The action not only caused an enormous stir nationwide — it ultimately triggered change.  

The latest montage of public figures to come out en masse in the magazine was published on Friday under the headline "We are already here" and the hashtag #actout. 

The 185 lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, non-binary and trans actors are demanding more recognition in theater, film and television. With their joint public coming out and manifesto, they are standing up for more public visibility for diverse sexual identities and orientation on German stages and screens. 

Watch video 03:41

LGBT asylum in Germany: Similar cases, different outcome

Incentive for change

In the group coming-out, six of the initiators speak about their experiences in the film, TV and theater industries. Many of their statements might not be surprising; yet they are no less shocking. 

They speak about the few role models they had as young people, or how often they were asked during their careers to "play as if they were heterosexual." Agents advise actors not to make their sexual orientation public, or not bring their respective partners along to red carpet events so they are still considered for straight roles. 

Their experiences reinforce the ongoing difficulty for people in the spotlight to stand by their sexuality if it strays from the so-called mainstream. 

a woman in a white dress holds a rainbow fan

Celebrating at Berlin's annual Gay Pride parade: Many Germans, however, have been pressured to repress their sexuality

Common goal: tackle the structures 

Diversity has long been a social reality in Germany, however this fact is still not reflected enough in the nations's cultural narratives and stories, says the manifesto. Under similar pressure, cultural institutions in the US like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that oversees the Oscars has promised to promote greater sexual diversity when awarding the film industry. 

A number of high profile German cultural institutions have come out in support of the initiative, including the the Berlinale.

The #actout statement outlines the opportunities for more diverse ensembles and narratives in the culture industries, for re-imagined camera angles for sex or kissing scenes, or woman being cast for male roles in period pieces  — an echo of the colorblind casting that has brought more racial diversity to the Bridgerton streaming series, for example. 

The manifesto ends with the words: "We are looking forward to all the new stories that we can represent and tell together. The world is changing, we are all contributing to it!" 

DW recommends

Germany plans equal rights for lesbian co-mothers

A baby born into a lesbian family will have two mothers, and neither will be required to apply to adopt the child, according to a proposed reform. But that won't be the case for kids in families with two fathers.  

Switzerland: Same-sex marriage, transgender rights move a step forward

Switzerland has lagged behind other Western European countries on LGBT+ rights. A progressive rights bill may still have to face a public vote before becoming law.  

Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary

Pope Francis spoke out in favor of same-sex civil unions, saying that homosexuals were "children of God and have a right to a family." Commenting on the issue in a documentary, the pontiff called for a civil union law.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Russia: The drag queen of Moscow  

Advertisement

Film

Director York-Fabian Raabe with actors

'Borga' sheds light on African migrant lives in Germany

The film "Borga" tells the story of a Ghanaian migrant who wants to make it big in Europe. But the reality of his new life in Germany largely shatters those dreams.  

Culture

Musa Okwonga

Musa Okwonga: Soul-searching as a Black man in Berlin

Tired of being the "grateful" immigrant, Ugandan-British writer Musa Okwonga left the UK to come to Berlin and explores his experience in a novel.  

Music

Musiker Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations

Actor Evan Rachel Wood and four other women have detailed a litany of abuses on Instagram, which the singer dismisses as "horrible distortions of reality."  

Arts

A visitor looks at the the cupola reliquary (Kuppelreliquar) of the so-called Welfenschatz (Guelph Treasure) displayed at the Kunstgewerbemuseum (Museum of Decorative Arts) in Berlin

US Supreme Court rejects Nazi art lawsuit

Should US courts decide on the fate of the Guelph Treasure — masterpieces of medieval art acquired by the Nazis? The answer is no.  

Digital Culture

Sailors in front of a ship

Why 200-year-old shanty songs embody the spirit of 2021

TikTok has turned "Wellerman," a 19th-century sea shanty, into a viral hit. The collective musical experience expresses the hopes and pain of our pandemic world.  