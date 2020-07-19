 Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.07.2020

Sports

Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, his second win in a row. The Briton will go in to his home race on top of the standings, after Max Verstappen pipped Valtteri Bottas to second.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Hungarian Grand Prix (Reuters/Pool/J. Klamar)

Lewis Hamilton followed up last week's win in the Styrian Grand Prix with another victory in Hungary, to put Mercedes in a strong position going into next week's British Grand Prix.

After claiming a seventh straight pole at the Hungaroring, equalling Michael Schumacher's record in Budapest, Hamilton never looked in danger of relinquishing first place. He has now matched Schumacher's win record for the most wins in a single Grand Prix, with eight.

Dutch rival Max Verstappen endured a more dramatic afternoon, crashing into the barriers on the practise lap, putting his place on the grid in doubt.

But the Red Bull engineers did an impressive repair job to get the car ready – and Verstappen rewarded them by jumping from seventh to third on the first corner when the lights went out, and then going second shortly after. He eventually finished second, ahead of Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas, who got off to a poor start.

Podium

1st: Hamilton

2nd: Verstappen

3rd: Bottas

Fastest lap — Hamilton 1:16.627 (lap 70)

Best team — Mercedes, 41 points

Drive of the day — Max Verstappen. The Dutchman was a doubt to even make the grid after crashing on his way to his starting spot, but still finished second.

Quote of the day — "I want to say thank you to the mechanics. You guys saved the day. You're legends" – Verstappen.

+++ As it happened +++

Lap 70 of 70: LEWIS HAMILTON WINS THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX!

The champion takes the fastest lap point on the final lap to ensure its maximum points. A consumate drive from start to finish. His teammate Valtteri Bottas recovered from a shocking start to finish third behind Max Verstappen, who made a recovery of his own after crashing on his way to the grid.

Lap 68 of 70: Hamilton has it in the bag. Two big questions remain: can he take the fastest lap point? And can Bottas snatch second from Verstappen?

Lap 66 of 70: The champion gets his way and is out comfortably in front of Verstappen. Further back, Albon has gone past Vettel to send the German down to sixth.

Lap 65 of 70: Hamilton may well want to come in to have a stab at taking the fastest lap point from his teammate. He's got a big enough lead but is running out of laps.

Lap 64 of 70: Very odd there. The Mercedes crew seemed ready for a Hamilton pit stop that never came. Seemed a bit of confusion on the radio there.

Lap 60 of 70: Hamilton still out there and still leads, now by almost 25 seconds. Bottas hasn't quite mounted the challenge to Verstappen that might have been expected. Not yet, anyway.

Lap 55 of 70: Hamilton on the radio says his tires "don't feel good". His lead over Verstappen is 22 seconds, can he pit with his lead in tact?

Lap 53 of 70: Stroll hits the pits, it's nice and quick and he manages to get in and out ahead of Vettel, disappointing for the German there and Stroll has a good opportunity to have a decent pop at the podium.

Lap 49 of 70: Red Bull could be in trouble after appearing to dry the track under Albon's car during a pitstop. That could even mean a disqualification in the worst case.

Lap 45 of 70: Vettel up in to fifth for now, after a bit of pitting from others. Hamilton looks fairly safe but the minor places are up for grabs.

Lap 41 of 70: Bottas is rocketing round the track now and gaining on Verstappen rapidly. Looking very much like yet another Mercedes 1-2.

Lap 33 of 70: Bottas, also now on hard tires, duly takes the fastest lap point and moves to third. There seem to be mixed thoughts on whether this rain is coming. 

Lap 33 of 70: Instant result for Vettel, who lays down the fastest lap time so far.

Lap 31 of 70: Vettel now going to hard tires, without waiting for the expected rain shower. A gamble? Hamilton has lapped both Ferraris, though Leclerc and Vettel have both pitted twice.

Lap 29 of 70: Ferrari must be expecting Leclerc to make it to the end on his new tires but he's got some serious work to do. There's some talk that rain is not far off.

Lap 24 of 70: Hamilton, so good at leading from the front, is still doing exactly that. He looks to tally untroubled. At the other end of the scale, Leclerc is not a happy bunny and has pitted again to try different tires. He's down in 15th, a lap behind the leader.

Lap 19 of 70: Vettel, who looks much quicker than Leclerc, now passes his Ferrari teammate on the outside. The German is up in eighth. 

Lap 18 of 70: Stroll, as expected, slips past Magnussen back up in to third. There's a real battle between the two Ferraris and Albon's Red Bull car, which is sandwiched between them. Finally, Albon slips past Leclerc in to seventh but the Frenchman won't let teammate Vettel through. Elsewhere Gasly has retired, with flames coming from the back of his vehicle. 

Lap 13 of 70: Bottas easing his way up the field again now, after a slick overtake on Grosjean helped him up to fifth. Vettel, after that shoddy pit stop is still back in ninth. It looks like Hamilton vs. Verstappen, with Bottas also in the frame. Pretty incredible from the Red Bull driver after he crashed on the way to the grid.

Lap 9 of 70: Hamilton has reclaimed the fastest lap from Bottas. It's all settling down a little now. The Englishman's lead is now more than 8 seconds.

Lap 8 of 70: It sounds like Bottas may be penalized for that jump start.

Lap 7 of 70: Right, after all that tire changing, Hamilton still leads and Verstappen  just set a new fastest lap. Bottas', after this jump start is down in seventh just ahead of Vettel.

Lap 4 of 70: Hamilton eased ahead early on and continued to cruise, the gap to second was over seven seconds at one point. But then Bottas and Hamilton pitted , changing to medium tires it seems. Vettel then pits but can't find an easy route out. He will have lost some time there. Stroll has also gone in and out. Frantic.

Lap 1 of 70: Lights out and a shocker from Bottas, who drops right down to sixth. In better news for Mercedes, Hamilton retains his lead while Stroll moves to second and Verstappen shakes off his pre-race nightmare to move up from seventh to third. Vettel sits in fourth. 

-- Verstappen looks to have made it to the start somehow, but the condition of his car remains to be seen. 

-- The Red Bull mechanics are still working away on fixing Verstappen's car. There's only ten minutes to go. Arguably the best driver in the wet could miss out in the rain, here.

-- Max Verstappen has managed to crash on the way to the starting grid and the Red Bull mechanics have had to find a new nose cone and a front wing. Not an ideal start. It happened on Turn 12, which is likely to cause real problems in these slippery conditions.

-- There's a little rain in the air today and it looks likely to be intermittent during the race. That could be good news for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who was quickest in the wet on Friday.

"It should be an exciting race," the German told Sky Sports. "We will see. I hope we don't have to start behind a safety car.

"Their [the cars in front of gim's] pace is genuine, not just in qualifying but also the race. If you are fast, you are fast. It will be a bit of a stretch but we will try."

July 18

Qualifying roundup

-- Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton claimed his second successive pole of the truncated 2020 Formula 1 season with a track record, while teammate Valtteri Bottas completed an all Mercedes front row. The two drivers have won a race each so far and already look likely to battle for the driver's title.

Six-time world champion Hamilton clocked a rapid time of one minute and 13.447 seconds on his second run, while Racing Point came in  third and fourth with Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez. Following them were Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for Ferrari, after a much-improved display by the Italian team. Racing Point have caused some controversy this year, with a car designed closely on that which won the title for Mercedes last year. 

What the drivers said

-- "I have to pinch myself. It doesn't register [matching Schumacher's record of eight poles in Hungary.] It's quite humbling because I work with an incredible bunch of people who do an amazing job here and back home."
Lewis Hamilton

-- "I'm very happy. The car was really strong throughout today and the whole weekend so far. It feels great when you manage to put it all together at the end of qualifying."

Lance Stroll, who sits third on the grid.

The track

-- The Hungaroring is a familiar location, with a track that doesn't tend to quicken up all that much over a race weekend. Conditions during qualifying were cooler than usual for the time of year, with rain threatening but never falling.

Overtaking is always tough, given the tracks frequent twists and turns, and it's sometimes compared to that used at Monaco.  

  • Mercedes' black W11 EQ Performance car (picture-alliance/dpa/MediaPortal Daimler AG)

    F1 2020: The teams and drivers

    Mercedes

    The "Silver Arrows" will be sporting black paint this season, taking a stand against racism by supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Even in black, the six-time defending constructors' champions should be leading the pack. During the coronavirus hiatus, Mercedes technicians worked to make the W11 EQ Performance (pictured) faster and built in a few upgrades.

  • Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas (picture-alliance/HOCH ZWEI)

    F1 2020: The teams and drivers

    Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

    Defending world champion Hamilton (left) is once again the favorite for the drivers' title, while Bottas is the clear No. 2 driver. If Hamilton secures a seventh title, he will draw level with German great Michael Schumacher for most all-time. During the coronavirus break, the Briton came out in support of Black Lives Matter and branded F1 as a sport for people "who look a certain way."

  • Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastin Vettel (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Hanai)

    F1 2020: The teams and drivers

    Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel

    The Scuderia Ferrari racing team is less harmonious than the "Silver Arrows." The team hierarchy has shifted: four-time champion Vettel (left) is leaving after the season, and 22-year-old Leclerc (right) is the future. The dynamic could lead to conflict. Vettel wants the best possible send-off, but if the team calls him off in favor of Leclerc, that might upset the German driver.

  • The SF1000, Ferrari's car for the 2020 F1 season (picture-alliance/IPP)

    F1 2020: The teams and drivers

    Ferrari

    The SF1000 is a further upgrade to the SF90 car of 2019, which spent most of the season behind Mercedes. Whether Ferrari's technicians were able to catch up is yet to be seen. More important will be minimizing tactical mistakes. More than once last season Ferrari lost races with the wrong strategy. Establishing a clear No. 1 driver could help in reclaiming the constructors title.

  • Red Bull drivers Alexander Albon and Max Verstappen (picture-alliance/HOCH ZWEI)

    F1 2020: The teams and drivers

    Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon

    Verstappen (right) just wants to drive: "That was the longest break in my racing career," the Dutch driver said. The fact that two races this season will take place at the Red Bull Ring in Austria plays into the 22-year-old's hands as he won Red Bull's home race last year. Albon (left) earned new fans when he finished second in the eSports F1 competition.

  • McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Z. Mauger)

    F1 2020: The teams and drivers

    McLaren: Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr.

    The historic British team is the only "smaller" F1 outfit that could regularly compete with the three "big" teams. Sainz (right) in particular wants to show that he’s deserving of his switch to Ferrari in 2021. For Norris (left), the goal will be to strengthen his position in the team with good results before Daniel Riccardo joins next season.

  • Renault drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon (Getty Images/AFP/W. West)

    F1 2020: The teams and drivers

    Renault: Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon

    Will things finally click into place? Ricciardo (right) is entering his second season with the French outfit. The last campaign was one to forget: he finished in the points only eight times and didn't have a podium finish. He’ll be hoping to fare betterin his final year with Renault before moving to McLaren in 2021. Will Ocon (left), who replaced Nico Hülkenberg, become Renault's top driver?

  • Alfa Romeo drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi (Getty Images/R. Carezzevol)

    F1 2020: The teams and drivers

    Alfa Romeo: Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi

    Drive fast and be quiet. That's the motto the former world champion Raikkonen (front) will have in his 18th season in F1. The 40-year-old is not considering retirement, but will rather try to get the most out of his car. Alfa Romeo finished fifth in the constructors' standings last season. They need the car to perform better than in 2019, and teammate Giovinazzi (right) must be faster.

  • Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll (Imago Images/Eibner Europa)

    F1 2020: The teams and drivers

    Racing Point: Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll

    Is just being there enough? The pink outfit need to strive for more this season. They want to finish in the points regularly and leave the likes of Alpha Tauri and Renault behind. Perez (right) will compete further up the field after easily winning the internal battle with Stroll (left) with 16 points to Stroll's five. Perez should once again show he's the better and more complete driver

  • Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Monfort )

    F1 2020: The teams and drivers

    Haas: Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen

    These two are not very popular with their colleagues. Magnussen (right) often gets away with his rude and uncompromising driving style. Grosjean (left) is considered a "scrap producer" with many self-inflicted accidents — the French driver failed to finish seven races last year. Generally, the two Haas drivers tended to plow through the rear third of the field. That shouldn't change in 2020.

  • Alpha Tauri drivers Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Groder)

    F1 2020: The teams and drivers

    Alpha Tauri: Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly

    Team of failures? Both Kvyat (left) and Gasly (right) were once Red Bull drivers but were not convincing enough and were downgraded. Until this season, Alpha Tauri were called Torro Rosso (Italian for "Red Bull") and remains the Austrian outfit's farm team. Both drivers proved last season they deserve a second chance: Kvyat finished third in Hockenheim and Gasly came in second in Sao Paulo.

  • Williams drivers Nicholas Latifi and George Russell (Imago Images/Motorsport Images/M. Sutton)

    F1 2020: The teams and drivers

    Williams: Nicholas Latifi and George Russell

    The two Williams drivers know that they will compete at the back of the pack this season. But Mercedes academy driver Russell (right) can rest easy knowing he will be driving a "Silver Arrow" one day. Until then, he will gain experience with rookie teammate Latifi with Williams. Their cars are usually not fast, but make it across the finish line.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


