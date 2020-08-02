F1 live blog: British Grand Prix

Refresh page for live updates — race starts at 15:10 CET

Hamilton

Bottas

Verstappen

Lap 5/52 The safety car has made way, with no drivers deciding to take a gamble with a trip to the pit lane. Hamilton made a quick run for it, leaving Bottas and Verstappen napping a bit. Sainz and Ricciardo in pursuit of Leclerc.

Lap 1/52 GO GO GO! Leclerc briefly passes Verstappen for third, but the Red Bull fends off the Ferrari to hang on to his place. At the front, it's a clean start for the two Mercedes. However, the safety car us deployed after a collision between Albon and Magnussen, which puts Magnussen out of the race.

World champion Lewis Hamilton swept to a seventh pole position at his home grand prix on Saturday, finishing much faster than teammate Valtteri Bottas in another impressive display by Mercedes.

Hamilton, who had not topped any of the three practice sessions nor the first two parts of qualifying during which he even spun, was there when it mattered with a Silverstone record time of 1 minute 24.303 seconds. It's his 91st career pole and third of the season.

Bottas trailed by a massive three-tenths of a second and Max Verstappen was a distant third for Red Bull, more than a second behind Hamilton.

The grid

Quote of the day

Max Verstappen. “Mercedes was just way too fast. You try to do the best you can and I did that. From third, you have a fighting chance."

Circuit profile: Silverstone

The 5.891 kilometer Silverstone track is one of the cathedrals of motorsport.

On the F1 calendar since the inaugural season in 1950, it offers an all-round test for the drivers with a mix of high-speed sweeping turns and hard braking zones — there are 18 corners in total.

The traditional British Grand Prix will be held on August 2 and then the second race, known as the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, will be held at Silverstone the very next weekend on August 7-9.