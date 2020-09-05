 Lewis Hamilton on pole for Italian Grand Prix — live buildup | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Lewis Hamilton on pole for Italian Grand Prix — live buildup

Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton recorded a record-breaking lap to qualify in pole position for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. His teammate Valtteri Bottas was second, but there is a surprise name in third.

Lewis Hamilton qualified fastest for the Italian Grand Prix (Getty Images/AFP/M. Thompson)

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton set a track and F1 record of 1 minute 18.887 seconds on the quick Monza circuit as he bids for his seventh win in the last eight Grand Prix.

His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified second, with McLaren's Carlos Sainz third and Racing Point's Sergio Perez fourth. German driver Sebastian Vettel is enduring a miserable season with Ferrari and will start back in 17th. 

Monza is one of the quickest tracks on the F1 calendar and drivers attempted to use their rivals' slipstreams to improve speed, leading to a few near misses. But, as ever, Hamilton navigated the difficulties with ease. 

The six-time world champion has a 47 point lead over Max Verstappen going in to Sunday's race, with Bottas a further three points behind. 

But Sainz was the day's big suprise, breaking up the Hamilton-Bottas-Verstappen trio that have dominated all season. 

"I've been feeling very strong since Q1, and since then it was just chipping away," he said after equaling his best ever qualifying position. "The last lap I nearly messed up, I had a big moment in Lesmo 1 and I'm actually shaking a bit."

mp/mf (Reuters/DPA)

Watch video 07:24

Why the future of Formula One is electric

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  