Lewis Hamilton on pole for Italian Grand Prix — live buildup

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton set a track and F1 record of 1 minute 18.887 seconds on the quick Monza circuit as he bids for his seventh win in the last eight Grand Prix.

His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified second, with McLaren's Carlos Sainz third and Racing Point's Sergio Perez fourth. German driver Sebastian Vettel is enduring a miserable season with Ferrari and will start back in 17th.

Monza is one of the quickest tracks on the F1 calendar and drivers attempted to use their rivals' slipstreams to improve speed, leading to a few near misses. But, as ever, Hamilton navigated the difficulties with ease.

The six-time world champion has a 47 point lead over Max Verstappen going in to Sunday's race, with Bottas a further three points behind.

But Sainz was the day's big suprise, breaking up the Hamilton-Bottas-Verstappen trio that have dominated all season.

"I've been feeling very strong since Q1, and since then it was just chipping away," he said after equaling his best ever qualifying position. "The last lap I nearly messed up, I had a big moment in Lesmo 1 and I'm actually shaking a bit."

