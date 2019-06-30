 Lewis Hamilton claims record-breaking sixth Silverstone win | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.07.2019

Sports

Lewis Hamilton claims record-breaking sixth Silverstone win

Lewis Hamilton won the British Formula 1 Grand Prix for a record-breaking sixth time as Mercedes secured a one-two on the Silverstone podium. The race has been hailed as the best of the F1 season so far.

Formel 1 Grand Prix in Silverstone (Getty Images/M. Thompson)

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is firmly on course to claim a sixth world title after winning his home British Formula 1 Grand Prix for a record-breaking sixth time. 

Hamilton won an action-packed race ahead of Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas, who had started the race in pole position, after capitalising on the introduction of the safety car in lap 20. 

The crowd at Silverstone were treated to a race of high drama that featured punctured tires, thrilling overtakes and hair-raising wheel-to-wheel driving. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium after Sebastian Vettel shunted his Ferrari into the rear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in their battle for a final podium spot. 

Hamilton's sixth Silverstone win puts him one British GP victory ahead of compatriot Jim Clark and Frenchman Alain Prost. He now has seven season wins and 80 overall, just 11 shy of Michael Schumacher's record 91.

"Can't tell you how proud I am to be here today," Hamilton said after completing the out-lap with a Union Jack in his hand. "You think
you'd get used to something like that, but it feels like the first time.I'm forever grateful to [all the fans] who came. I couldn't have done  it without my team. I'm super proud to be a part of this"

Hamilton's seventh win in 10 races this season moves him 39 points clear of teammate Bottas after he also claimed the fastest lap point, on the final lap of his sixth win in his home Grand Prix. 

