Julian Nagelsmann's side has made the Nations League final phases, a first in four tries for Germany. A Stuttgart attacker was the star of the show in the 1-0 win over the Netherlands.

While Thomas Müller, Ilkay Gündogan and Manuel Neuer (Toni Kroos was also invited but unable to attend) waved goodybe after an official farewell, Angelo Stiller (23) and Aleksandar Pavlovic (20) started in midfield for Germany. The changing of the guard has been a long time coming, but in Munich the page was finally turned. The World Cup is now an ambition of the future rather than the past success of legendary figures.

The 1-0 win against the Netherlands in Munich means Germany will play in the Nations League quarterfinals for the first time. Historic feels like a big word for a tournament not taken seriously by many, but that is what Germany's achievement is. They have never been here before and it's because their head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, is taking every step seriously. The experiments that clouded his start are long gone and exactly a year to the day of his first game in charge of Germany — a comfortable 3-1 win against the USA — the path forward and the message are now very clear indeed.

Germany paid farewell to four legendary players - Ilkay Gündogan, Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos - before the game Image: Gerhard Schultheiß/Jan Huebner/IMAGO

Germany forgetting how to lose

This spirited display deserved to end in victory. Germany were in control throughout, eventually making the most of two aggressive spells of pressing.

"The desire to win [is what impressed me the most]," said Nagelsmann afterwards.

That it came from a somewhat cobbled together squad and fresh off the heels of a gritty win in Bosnia speaks to the quality of Julian Nagelsmann's coaching. The playing style works, whoever is playing.

Jamie Leweling looks exciting, and made good on his early goal being confusingly disallowed by smashing in the opener just after an hour.

"We're very proud of the performance, with lots of new and young players but we didn't really notice that today. Jamie [Leweling] had an exceptional debut today," captain Joshua Kimmich said afterwards.

The industrious Tim Kleindienst was left unrewarded for his efforts this week, but Stiller looked very capable in midfield. Oliver Baumann (34) got his long-awaited debut in goal, and had to wait nearly as long to make a save — his parry in the 90th minute to keep out Donyell Malen's shot proved pivotal in securing the win.

"You see players who also want to play themselves into the limelight — not for the sake of the limelight, but simply because they think it's amazing to play for Germany," said Thomas Müller beforehand.

Julian Nagelsmann keeps getting it right when it comes to Germany squad selection Image: Pieter van der Woude/Orange Pictures/IMAGO

Nagelsmann now and forever?

In November, Germany will try to win the group and then find out who their opponents in the quarterfinals are. The real excitement comes in December though, when they find out who is in their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup.

Between now and then, and indeed likely in the months afterwards, much will be made of Julian Nagelsmann's future. The German FA (DFB) are so happy with their young head coach they already want to extend his contract beyond 2026. Nagelsmann responded tactfully, saying: "I can imagine everything, but there's still a long way to go."

Nagelsmann, 37, has made no secret of wanting to win the Champions League. The Germany job was supposed to be his way back into club football, but now he's got Germany into a serious groove. In 17 games, he has only lost three times, two of which came inside his first two months in charge. He has won 10, including three of the last four. The next step is a title.

"Spain is the best example," Nagelsmann said afterwards. "They won every game before the Euros and the way they celebrated victories you can now see with us. It was different before. The lads won a game and you didn't get the feeling they were happy. The atmosphere in the changing room now is great and the lads are really happy."

Germany is now more of a winning team than they were a year ago and Nagelsmann wants to lock that feeling in.

"You become a winning team through consistent results," said Nagelsmann afterwards.