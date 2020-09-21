Visit the new DW website

Levy, Dani

Dani Levy, born in 1957, is a Berlin-based Swiss filmmaker, actor, screenwriter and theater director.

Dani Levy's films include "RobbyKallePaul," "I Was on Mars," "Meschugge," "Du mich auch," "Stille Nacht," and "Väter." Most recently, Levy made the film "Alles auf Zucker!" - a comedy about a non-religious Jew from former East Germany trying to come to terms with his Orthodox brother. 2007 saw the release of "Mein Führer - Die wirklich wahrste Wahrheit über Adolf Hitler." The comedy sees a Jewish acting coach preparing Hitler for an important speech.

KINO-Moderator (deutsch) Hans Christoph von Bock (links) mit Regisseur Dani Levy (C) DW/H-J Kassube

KINO Special Guest - Director Dani Levy 03.04.2017

Director Dani Levy is our guest on Kino: Why he loves Jewish humour, prefers to direct comedies and why his latest film has a single mother as its hero.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 02.04.2017 03.04.2017

Director Dani Levy is our guest on Kino: Why he loves Jewish humour, prefers to direct comedies and why his new film has a single mother as its hero.
KINO Special Guest - Director Dani Levy 18.10.2016

He's a producer, actor, screenwriter and director. Dani Levy explains why he loves Jewish humor, prefers comedies and why his new film has a single mother as its hero.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 16.10.2016 17.10.2016

Director Dani Levy is our guest on KINO: Why he loves Jewish humor, prefers to direct comedies and why his new film has a single mother as its hero.
How filmmaker Dani Levy defines modern Jewish humor 12.10.2016

Movie director Dani Levy became renowned with a comedy on Jews in present-day Germany and another one on Hitler. He's back with a new film on a dysfunctional family. He told DW how he perceives Jewish humor.
Germany Selects its Oscar Contender 19.09.2007

One of the most talked-about German art house films of the past year, German-Turkish director Fatih Akin's "The Edge of Heaven" has been selected as this year's entry for Best Foreign Film Oscar.
Jewish Filmmaker Breaks Taboos with Hitler Send-Up 27.12.2006

Both German and Jewish sensitivities are to face a severe test next month with the launch of a comedy movie in German that turns Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler into a clown with 90 minutes of juvenile jokes.
Jewish Comedy Takes German Film Prize 09.07.2005

Breaking long-standing taboos, a comedy poking fun at Jewish life in Germany won the German Film Prize on Friday. The country's equivalent of the Oscars was for the first time awarded by a 600-member academy.