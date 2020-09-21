Levy, Dani

Dani Levy, born in 1957, is a Berlin-based Swiss filmmaker, actor, screenwriter and theater director.

Dani Levy's films include "RobbyKallePaul," "I Was on Mars," "Meschugge," "Du mich auch," "Stille Nacht," and "Väter." Most recently, Levy made the film "Alles auf Zucker!" - a comedy about a non-religious Jew from former East Germany trying to come to terms with his Orthodox brother. 2007 saw the release of "Mein Führer - Die wirklich wahrste Wahrheit über Adolf Hitler." The comedy sees a Jewish acting coach preparing Hitler for an important speech.