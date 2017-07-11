Leverkusen chemical blast likely released toxins into air

An explosion at a German chemical plant probably released toxic compounds into the surrounding area, environmental authorities said on Wednesday.

The state environmental agency said tests were still underway, but that the tanks affected by Tuesday's deadly blast contained chlorinated solvents.

"For this reason, we are assuming currently that dioxin, PCB and furane compounds were carried by the smoke plume to the surrounding residential areas," an agency spokesman told German news agency DPA. He said it was so far unclear how high levels were.

The explosion tore through the Chempark facility in the western city of Leverkusen on Tuesday morning.

How dangerous are the potential toxins?

The blast and fire released a huge cloud of smoke, and soot particles fell on nearby villages.

Chempark operators are working with government authorities to monitor air pollution, and repeated its warnings to nearby residents.

Residents have been warned not to let children play outside, not to use outdoor pools, not to eat produce from outdoors gardens, and not to tramp soot into homes.

The chemicals that authorities said they were worried about should not pose a great danger to residents, Daniel Dietrich, head of the Human and Environmental Toxicology Working Group at the University of Konstanz, told DPA.

"Dioxin, PCB and furan compounds are definitely associated with malformations in newborns of animals, less so in humans," he said. "But — and this is the big but — only in high concentrations. And those are not present when the area in question is cleaned and decontaminated over time."

He said that these substances tend to stick to surfaces. "They don't jump out at you; you'd have to be actively transporting them into your body — like if you lick your hands after working in the garden."

He said that even if someone was covered in such chemicals, they could be washed off with soap without risk.

"So in my estimation, there is no acute danger to the public if they follow the recommended actions of the state environmental agency and the other agencies involved," Dietrich said.

What caused in the blast?

According to the site operator, Currenta, the blast occurred in the storage area of a hazardous waste incinerator, where production residues are collected and disposed of.

Three tanks containing organic solvents caught fire.

Frank Hyldmar, Currenta CEO, told a press conference that it was too early to say how the blast happened. The site is being prepared for investigators.

How many people died?

Two people died in the explosion, and five people were still missing on Wednesday afternoon. However, rescuers have little hope of finding more survivors, plant operators said.

"Unfortunately, we have to assume that we will not find the five missing people alive," Hyldmar said.

Four of those missing were Currenta employees and one was an employee of an external company. He expressed his condolences to the relatives.

He said 31 people were injured in the blast, at least one of whom was seriously injured.

The blast occured at a Leverkusen chemical park in western Germany

