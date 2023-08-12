Lessons about microplastics

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaLessons about microplasticsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaKrithiga Narayanan12/08/2023December 8, 2023Children in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu are learning about microplastic pollution. The NGO WasteLess is teaching students in some 200 schools how they can help safeguard the oceans. The Sea Change program is also designed to be fun. https://p.dw.com/p/4ZWztAdvertisement