 Lesbos and refugees: Europe descends into self-made chaos | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 14.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Lesbos and refugees: Europe descends into self-made chaos

The situation on the Greek island of Lesbos remains tense as migrants and refugees remain stranded. Athens is now trying to pour oil on troubled waters, but things have long since gotten out of control.

Watch video 01:54

Moria: refugees fear they’ll be stuck on Lesbos forever

"I don't want to go into the new camp. I want to leave Lesbos," says Reza, a young man from Afghanistan who speaks good English. Like thousands of other migrants and refugees, he is staying on the coastal road between the island's capital, Mytilini, and the small village of Panagiouda, picturesquely situated on a bay lined with cafes and restaurants.

On the other side of the bay, rows of tents can be seen. Since Saturday, the Greek government, together with the UN refugee agency UNHCR, has been setting up a temporary camp on a former military training ground. Some 500 of the people made homeless by the recent fires in the Moria migrant camp have already moved in. Soon, there is meant to be enough room for all of them. "I feel safer here," says a Syrian man who is among the first migrants and refugees to voluntarily go to the new, temporary site.

New temporary camp on Lesbos (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

The new camp presents an ordered aspect that contrasts with the chaos elsewhere on the island

For Reza, however, going this is not part of his plans. "I have not eaten in two days," he says, and smiles. His hope of finally leaving Lesbos is stronger than hunger or fear. And many other people who have set up their own temporary camp on the main highway feel the same way. Here, the makeshift shelters are not neatly lined up as in the tent city set up by the government. Instead, chaos prevails.

The Greek military, which is meant to be in charge of distributing food and water, has left this job to the NGOs that are so unpopular on the island. And at first, there were some dramatic scenes when minibusses carrying water were rushed by thirsty people who had been out in the heat for hours. The helpers, overwhelmed, tried to get the migrants and refugees to keep a distance by calling out and throwing the bottles into the crowd. People started fighting. One woman was left lying unconscious on the ground and a man broke his arm.

Migrants waiting to be registered at new refugee camp on Lesbos (Getty Images/M. Bicanski)

Migrants and refugees have to register to enter the new camp

Read moreGreece resettles hundreds displaced by Moria fire

No structure, no security

The NGOs are neither equipped nor trained for such exceptional situations. But they adapted quickly. The next day, they formed a human chain and managed to distribute food in a more organized manner. On Sunday, they packed portions of food, bread and fruit in bags to make things even more structured. The many volunteers are highly motivated. They do their work unpaid and pay for their accommodation and travel themselves. Young people from many countries have been working together to aid refugees and migrants in the face of the many failings of European asylum policy and the organizational chaos of Greek authorities.

Burnt-out huts in the Moria camp (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

The fires devastated the Moria camp

"The first days after the fire, people were everywhere and it was hard to reach them. The roads were blocked," says Henk Dinkelman, who supervises volunteers working for the organization Euro Relief, which was already in charge of accommodating refugees at the Moria camp and has been organizing basic supplies after the fire.

But it is a difficult task without the camp infrastructure."We used to have food distribution in camp and all the structures were there," he says. Under the current conditions, he says, time is needed to reorganize things. "Right now, we do it with cars. But, of course, there is a need for better structures where people can go and things can be organized better."

Here, the NGOs could do with some professional help. After five days, the Greek government had managed to set up tents behind barbed wire and create places to sleep. A catering service was hired — but it is not in a position to provide temporary toilets nor supply basic necessities. Not even with the help of the army, which is on standby and is even in complete charge after a state of emergency was declared.

Sidelining journalists

Since Sunday, journalists have been barred from the road where most of the refugees and migrants can be found. Even on the days before that, camera teams had to park their cars behind the first barriers and walk the rest of the way. Vehicles with local number plates are allowed through. Sometimes they are even permitted to drive along the entire road, past the island's new homeless residents.

The press is restricted in its movements in and around the new temporary camp as well. Some journalists go right around the barriers and get to the site over the hills. Others have been with the many migrants and refugees since the early morning hours. 

Officially, however, journalists are only allowed on guided visits to the temporary camp and are given official statements by ministers. Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis, for example, said that from "the very beginning of this crisis, our first priority was the safety of everyone involved: staff, asylum seekers and the local residents. After we ensured safety, and we also ensured continuous provision of food, water and medical support, we have started and we now already have a few thousand spaces created in this temporary camp you can see behind me."

This could almost give the impression that a miracle has occurred overnight. But reports by journalists who have managed to enter the sealed-off zone describe scenes similar to those of the day before, including some signs of rebellion by the refugees. Some deliberately provoke officials, because violence is always the best way to get attention.

Children gesticulating (Reuters/E. Marcou)

Even children have joined protests at the treatment of migrants on Lesbos

Lesbos paying the price

After the devastating fires in Moria, Brussels and Athens had announced that a new camp would be built on the island. No one on Lesbos wants that to happen. But that seems not to interest western European governments very much. Almost none want to take in migrants and refugees, amid their fear that refugees on other Greek islands could resort to burning down camps in a bid to finally go to another country where they may have a future. 

But the deadline for finding a solution to the latest Lesbos situation so that the scenes are not repeated has long passed. Empty promises of European solutions will not pave a way forward. But one thing is for sure: Refugees and migrants will keep coming to Europe in the future, too. And one new camp is not going to be enough to keep these people in need of protection out of Europe's view.

  • Fire burns at the Greek refugee camp Moria (Getty Images/AFP/M. Lagoutaris)

    Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history

    The night it all burned down

    Fire broke out in a number of spots around the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos late on the night of Tuesday, September 8. That has led authorities to suspect arson. Some in the camp have suggested locals set the fires but there are other reports that point to migrants themselves.

  • People flee the refugee camp Moria (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Balaskas)

    Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history

    Into the darkness

    All of the inhabitants of the hopelessly overcrowded camp managed to get to safety. According to media reports, many migrants fled into the hills and forests nearby. Some are said to have begun walking to Mytilene, the island's capital. There have been no reports of death or injury.

  • An aerial shot of the burned Moria refugee camp (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history

    Life threatening

    Moria was originally designed to hold up to 2,800 people. At the time the fires broke out it held some 12,600. Living conditions in the camp were catastrophic before the fire. Looking at this photo taken in its aftermath, it is glaringly apparent that no one will be able to live there again any time soon — at least not under humane conditions.

  • A pixelated Google Maps photo of the Moria refugee camp (2020 CNES/Airbus, European Space Imaging, Maxar Technologies)

    Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history

    Pixelated camp

    Anyone hoping to see satellite images on Google Maps of the camp, located on the eastern shore of Lesbos, just 15 kilometers from the Turkish coast, is out of luck. The site has been pixilated. "Google itself does not pixelate satellite images," the company told DW, referring to third-party entities that supply the satellite imagery. It is unknown why the camp has been digitally altered.

  • An aerial photo of the Moria refugee camp on Lesbos (DW/D. Tosidis)

    Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history

    A clear image

    This aerial view of the same area shows that the camp has been greatly expanded. In the earlier Google Maps image, the house with the red roof stands alone but in the more recent photo it seems to have been swallowed up by the camp.

  • A 2011 Google Street view photo of the area that would become the Moria refugee camp (2020 Google)

    Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history

    Looking into the past

    The camp is not pixelated on Google Street View. Whereas the pixilated satellite images on Google Maps are from 2020, those on Street View are from December 2011 — before there was even a camp. At the time, the only thing there was an old military barracks. It was not until October 2015 that Greece began registering asylum-seekers at the site before taking them to the mainland.

  • People stand together at the Moria refugee camp (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history

    From stopover to longterm stays

    When this photo was taken in October 2015, refugees only stayed at the camp for a short time. That changed drastically in March 2016, when the EU signed its so-called refugee deal with Turkey. Since then, refugees have had to endure long stays before being sent to other EU countries or being deported.

  • Police in riot gear stand next to refugees at the Moria refugee camp (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history

    Waiting and waiting and waiting

    As a result of the EU-Turkey deal, refugees are no longer allowed to travel to the Greek mainland because Turkey would then no longer be obliged to take them. But as EU states disagree over who should take how many refugees, people remain in the camp for longer and longer periods of time. The overcrowded camp is populated by many people from a wide range of nations — no wonder there are tensions.

  • Police stand by as a fire burns at part of the Moria refugee camp in 2016 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schwarz)

    Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history

    When tensions boil over

    Those tensions first erupted in September 2016, in the form of violent conflicts during which fires were set and much of the camp was destroyed. At the time, there were only 3,000 migrants in the camp. A few months later, several hundred migrants set fire to EU asylum agency containers in the camp in protest to the slow pace of asylum application processing.

  • A 2019 fire rages at the Moria refugee camp (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history

    Fire and death

    There was another major fire at Moria in September 2019. What started as a blaze in an adjacent olive orchard quickly spread to the camp itself. Less than half an hour later, another fire broke out in the camp, killing a mother and her infant child. At the time, Moria housed some 12,000 people.

  • Armin Laschet visting the Moria refugee camp (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Hülsmeier)

    Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history

    Too dangerous to visit

    In August, North Rhine-Westphalia State Premiere Armin Laschet visited the camp. His state is the most populous in Germany and the politician expressed a desire to see the so-called wild section of the camp located outside its enclosed boundaries. However, that part of the visit was quickly cancelled for safety reasons as the overall mood was again tense, with many migrants chanting "Free Moria."

  • A child sits next to water containers at the Moria refugee camp (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history

    Now what?

    A overcrowded camp with appalling sanitation and medical conditions as well as ethnic tensions — and then the first coronavirus infections — life at the Moria refugee camp was dire before this week's blaze. But what will happen now? Is this the end of Moria, or perhaps the moment to create new, more humane living conditions? It is devastating that no one can answer this question.

    Author: Marco Müller


DW recommends

Opinion: The EU failed displaced people at Moria camp

Survivors of the fire at the Moria camp for displaced people are living on the streets of the Greek island of Lesbos. The European Union has plenty of platitudes to offer, but not much else, DW's Bernd Riegert writes.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Moria: refugees fear they’ll be stuck on Lesbos forever  

Moria migrants raise their voices in protest  

Advertisement

Europe

Greece resettles hundreds displaced by Moria fire

Contentious Brexit bill faces first Commons debate and vote

French, Swedish labs confirm Navalny poisoned with Novichok

Turkish gas exploration ship leaves contested waters in Mediterranean